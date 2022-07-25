Offutt plans active-shooter training Wednesday

The 55th Wing command is notifying people who work at Offutt Air Force Base that an active-shooter training exercise set for Wednesday will generate noise and activity.

That activity may include simulated gunfire, sirens, loudspeaker messages and emergency vehicles, according a 55th Wing press release.

Traffic and access to the base also may be restricted at times, officials said. Personnel evaluating the exercise will be clearly identifiable.

Active-shooter drills are conducted periodically at Offutt to test the readiness of emergency personnel and support teams.

Questions may be directed to the 55th Wing's Public Affairs office at 402-294-3663.