It could get noisy around Offutt Air Force Base later this week.

The 55th Wing is warning residents near the base in Bellevue to expect increased noise and activity, including multiple messages from the "Giant Voice" loudspeaker on base and within Offutt's military housing area Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release.

A post on Offutt's Facebook page said the training exercise is routine and will be going on all week. Role players in the drill will be escorted, and evaluators will be identifiable.

There will be exercise notifications and alarm tones. Any communication that doesn't include the words "Exercise, Exercise, Exercise!" should be considered to be real events, according to the Facebook post.

"Real-world" events have interrupted at least two recent exercises at Offutt. On April 19, the base was briefly locked down during Global Thunder, U.S. Strategic Command's largest annual exercise, after someone reported loud noises. And on Feb. 10, Offutt was locked down for about two hours after Offutt security forces learned of a possible trespasser on the base. The report turned out to be a hoax.

On an even larger scale, the 9/11 terror attacks occurred during a major StratCom exercise, Global Guardian, on Sept. 11, 2001. StratCom suspended that exercise to join other military commands including U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in responding to the real-world attacks.

