Offutt's Open Skies jets headed for desert scrapyard

The move to junk the jets had been rumored for months, ever since the Trump administration formally withdrew the United States from the treaty in November.

Bacon said the report appears to shut the door on a return to the treaty, although then-candidate Joe Biden had said while campaigning last year that he favored sticking with it.

“They’ve determined they’re not going to do Open Skies anymore,” Bacon said. “It treats it as matter-of-fact that we’re out of the treaty.”

The report also says the two planes are too expensive to operate for any other use. The four-engine OC-135s cost $11,093 per hour to operate, Bacon said, more than five times the cost of a 22-passenger RC-26 Metroliner or twice as much as a RQ-4 unmanned aircraft.

“These aircraft are old and costly, and it costs too much to operate them,” Bacon said.

The Air Force will also dispose of the suite of cameras, called “sensors,” on the two jets. It had just spent $42 million to purchase new digital sensors for the OC-135s to replace obsolete wet-film cameras. They had been installed on one plane.