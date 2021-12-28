OHA Board meets again to discuss controversial firing of 18 union workers

While no one has criticized the quality of the 18 employees' work, Poore said the agency needs more scheduling flexibility, particularly for snow removal, than the workers' contract allowed. Workers and their union leaders said that they were blindsided by the pink slips and that they were never told by OHA executives or lawyers that all their jobs were at risk.

OHA Board Member Tony Veland had requested Tuesday's special meeting after hearing concern from the community. Of the 18 workers, 16 are Black, one is Latino, and one is White, according to union leaders.

Veland declined to comment after the meeting. He referred questions to Levy and Poore.

The board did not discuss the matter in open session, but voted to go into closed-door, executive session for the purpose of discussing personnel matters.

But the board did receive public comment, including from Chambers. The former senator from North Omaha had joined current State Sen. Terrell McKinney and several other people in urging the OHA Board on Dec. 16 to reverse its decision.