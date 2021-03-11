Oklahoma police chief speaks at funeral of Blair teen killed by his officers in shootout

Dugan kept running and eventually turned his gun on himself, fatally shooting himself.

Four Muskogee police officers were placed on paid leave following the shooting. Steven Rauch invited all four officers and Teehee to his daughter’s funeral.

At the lectern, Farrah Rauch’s casket a few feet away, Teehee expressed his condolences to the teen’s family from himself and his department.

He said his officers were touched by the invitation, but “they just didn’t think they were ready to do this.”

One of the officers spoke with Teehee before he headed to Blair.

“They said, ‘Chief, I’m not going to be able to do this, but will you let this family know that I love them, and we hold no ill will?’”

Teehee spoke about forgiveness.

“What is the message that we can take from this young life, that we can carry on from this point on and revert back to that?” Teehee asked. “To me that message is forgiveness.”

Steven Rauch has said that if his daughter could give a message to teens her age, “it’s that you don’t have to go this far. You can stop right now, turn to someone you love and trust, tell them your secret, tell them your plan.”