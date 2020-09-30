Oldest living Nebraskan to celebrate 114th birthday in Omaha

By phone Wednesday, Sorenson said his aunt "has always been a very caring and generous person," especially to his family.

"During the Depression, our family was extremely poor," Sorenson said. "Thelma's husband, Bill, worked for the (U.S.) Post Office, so they were better off. I remember her bringing over presents, not just for Christmas, but anytime, for myself, my two brothers and my sister. I would go to war for her because of what she did for us."

Longevity runs in the Sutcliffe family. Sorenson's mother — Thelma's sister — died in Arizona at 106, just before her 107th birthday. Thelma, who has survived two bouts of breast cancer, has trouble seeing and hearing.

She moved from Elmwood Tower to Brighton Gardens in 2017. At Elmwood Tower, her longtime friend Luella "Lou" Mason said, Thelma was "an excellent bridge player" who rarely lost.

"If they had big enough cards, I'm not going to say that she couldn't whip them today," Mason said.

Until the pandemic, Mason was able to visit Thelma at least once a week. Mason laid out her clothes and helped her set up beauty parlor appointments.

"I had to keep her closet just right," Mason said. "She always wants to look her best."