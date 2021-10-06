Olsson set to acquire Omaha engineering firm Wittstruck & Associates

An Omaha design firm is in final negotiations to be acquired by a nationally recognized engineering firm.

Wittstruck & Associates, located in Omaha's Rockbrook Village, is expected to complete negotiations with Olsson Nov. 1, according to a press release from Olsson.

Wittstruck was founded in 1989 and focuses on crossing and wayside signal design services for the rail market.

Olsson was founded in Lincoln in 1956. In 2020, the firm had more than 1,300 employees and operated in eight states.

Daryl Wittstruck, owner and founder of Wittstruck & Associates, said in the press release that he is "excited for the opportunities to grow with Olsson."

"We have provided a niche service for 30 years, and I’m happy we will be able to continue providing our work well into the future," Wittstruck said.

Wittstruck & Associates currently employs 10 people.

Terms of the acquisition will not be released, Olsson said in the press release.

