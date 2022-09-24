Olympic legend Ryan Lochte hosts swim clinic in Omaha

Olympic swimming legend Ryan Lochte is back in Omaha — but this time, it's not for the Swim Trials.

Swapping the glitz of the CHI Health Center for a 25-yard pool at Brownell Talbot College Preparatory School, Lochte spent Friday and Saturday coaching a sold-out clinic for young swimmers and coaches. He'll spend Sunday working with swimmers age 13 and up.

Lochte is a 12-time Olympic medalist and the second-most-decorated swimmer in Olympic history behind only Michael Phelps. A master in the 200-meter backstroke and individual medley races, Lochte is no stranger to Omaha: He's competed in every U.S. Olympic Swim Trials hosted here since 2008.

"Flying in, I was talking to my dad about how weird it is to be here and not have to swim and compete," Lochte said. "It's weird, but I love coming back anyway."

After failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with a seventh-place finish at the Trials, Lochte, 38, is still only semi-retired. He continues to train for competition while balancing other endeavors like creating his own worldwide swim meet, working with brands and traveling across the country to hold swim clinics with his father.

The elder Lochte, Steve, coached his son throughout high school. Now, they work together to cultivate the next generation of swimmers.

"The clinics are a ton of fun," Ryan Lochte said during a break between sessions Saturday. "And that's really what swimming and life is all about. It's about enjoying the process of this wonderful sport that I love so much, and trying to give back any knowledge that I've acquired throughout my swimming career to this new generation."

Lochte said that he loves working with kids and seeing the joy that they get out of the sport. He has three main rules: Listen to your coach, set short-term and long-term goals, and have fun.

"You're not gonna go far anywhere in life — not just with swimming — if you don't enjoy it," he said.

Sarah Pettit took her two children, ages 10 and 11, to the clinic Saturday. Both kids have been swimming competitively for five years and were excited for the chance to learn from a pro.

Pettit was impressed by the hands-on approach that Lochte took to teaching, especially with the younger kids.

"Ryan actually gets in the water with them and demonstrates and he also gives them that hands-on feedback," she said. "Normally in practices, the coaches are on the deck. He's just a big kid in the pool with them."

After the three-hour session, Lochte high-fived the students, handed out swim caps and water bottles and signed autographs. Though parents were impressed by the skill-building done in the clinic, many were most excited by Lochte's emphasis on loving what you do.

"I think the biggest thing is for the kids to just see the love he has for the sport," Pettit said. "It doesn't matter how fast you swim if you don't have that love."