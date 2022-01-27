Omaha adds 29 firefighters to push city near budgeted complement of 675

When 29 recruits graduate Friday from the Omaha Fire Department's training academy, it will push the city's number of firefighters close to its full complement.

The graduates will give the department 673 firefighters, Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said, a number that will fluctuate with impending retirements. The department is authorized to have 675 firefighters.

"We did have seven (recruits) with previous firefighting experience that were sent out to suppression in December," Fitzpatrick said. "They will still graduate on Friday and be a part of this graduating class."

Concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will limit attendance at the 1 p.m. ceremony to immediate family members, city and fire department officials. It will be live-streamed on Facebook and pictures from the training center near 116th and Rainwood Road to be shared on Fire Department social media sites.