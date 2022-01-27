Omaha adds 29 firefighters to push city near budgeted complement of 675

When 29 recruits graduate Friday from the Omaha Fire Department's training academy, it will push the city's number of firefighters close to its full complement.
The graduates will give the department 673 firefighters, Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said, a number that will fluctuate with impending retirements. The department is authorized to have 675 firefighters.
"We did have seven (recruits) with previous firefighting experience that were sent out to suppression in December," Fitzpatrick said. "They will still graduate on Friday and be a part of this graduating class."
Concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will limit attendance at the 1 p.m. ceremony to immediate family members, city and fire department officials. It will be live-streamed on Facebook and pictures from the training center near 116th and Rainwood Road to be shared on Fire Department social media sites.
"As a precautionary measure due to ongoing concerns associated with COVID-19, this will be a closed graduation ceremony," said Omaha Fire Capt. John Olson. "Attendees will be limited to the Omaha Fire Department recruits and limited family members, City of Omaha Mayor’s Office representatives and staff, Omaha Fire Department administration and Fire Academy training officers.
The recruits completed 13 weeks of initial training at the academy. They will be transferred to fire stations to continue their development under the supervision of a field training officer.
Olson said that the decision to limit attendance was "exceedingly difficult" because the recruits worked tirelessly to reach an important milestone and deserve to be fully recognized.
The graduates: Kevin Juszyk, John Lang, Kathryn Hurd, Tyler Pieper, Mark Shepoka, Jarvis Harris, Austin Williams, Katelyn Schenkelberg, Nick Parker, Cody Salvatore, Sam Bellus, Darius Evans, Dylan Zeleny, Lucas Glesinger, Kyle Crum, Michael Kimble, Jerry Davis, Tradell Berry, Kyle Hudson, Jeremy Kusmider, Justin Kozol, Jacob Crnkovich, Burton Bosan, Jarred Dixson, Noah Hayes, Curt Randall, Jake Radicia, Vernon Johnson and Konnor Handy.
