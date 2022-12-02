Omaha again receives high bond rating

Omaha again has received high bond ratings from two leading firms.

Both companies, Moody’s Investors Services and S&P Global, remain critical of the city’s unfunded pension liability. But they also show confidence in city finances — despite inflation.

For the eighth consecutive year, the two companies have assigned the city high bond ratings, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office said in a press release. S&P Global assigned an AA+ rating with a stable outlook, its second-highest rating.

Moody’s assigned an Aa2 rating with a stable outlook on the city’s general obligation bonds, which are issued annually to finance streets, sewers, parks, public safety and public facilities projects.

Municipal bond ratings are viewed as important because they can have an impact on interest rates, with higher ratings typically leading to lower interest rates, according to the Council of Development Finance Agencies, an organization made of up state and local development finance agencies and authorities from across the country. Lower interest rates ultimately mean less money spent by the issuer of the bonds.

“The city's economy and tax receipts remain strong," said Steve Curtiss, the city's finance director. "We continue to monitor sales and restaurant tax receipts for any slowdown in economic activity."

If needed, Curtiss said, city spending would be adjusted to compensate for any revenue shortfall.

Both companies again were critical of the city’s unfunded pension liability. The S&P Global report stated that “additional credible changes will need to be implemented to address the plan’s large and growing unfunded pension liability to prevent potential credit deterioration.”

The city will continue to work toward reforms of public employee pensions, Stothert said.

“The pension reforms we have implemented are accomplishing what we intended. Projections show both our civilian and police and fire pension systems will be fully funded earlier than anticipated,” Stothert said.

One of several factors in the high ratings is the city's pursuit of massive development projects.

S&P highlights the expected start of a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters downtown and the University of Nebraska Medical Center's $2.6 billion Project NExT.