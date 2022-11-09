Omaha and Lincoln see record highs Wednesday; sharp cooldown coming

Wednesday's unusually mild temperatures around eastern Nebraska proved to be record-breaking.

Omaha reached a high of 74 degrees Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record for Nov. 9 of 73 degrees, which was set in 1999, said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Valley office.

Conditions were even warmer in Lincoln, where a record of 78 degrees was set. The previous record high for Nov. 9 in Lincoln was 74 degrees, which was set in 2019, DeWald said.

Both Lincoln and Omaha also were expected to break a record for the highest low temperatures for Nov. 9, with temperatures forecast to stay at 65 degrees or above before midnight.

Things will cool off substantially Thursday as a cold front moves into the Omaha area in the morning, DeWald said. Thursday's high of 56 is expected to occur early in the day, but the temperature will drop to below 20 degrees by Thursday night. In addition, a 70% chance of rain is in the Thursday forecast, with the highest chance early in the morning.

Conditions are expected to remain much colder Friday and into next week, with highs mostly in the 30s, DeWald said.

Wednesday, he said, was the last mild day. “After this front moves through," he said, "then it’s going to be sharply colder.”