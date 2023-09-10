Responding to a report of a stray dog, Nebraska Humane Society animal control officer Becky McMahon pulled up near 30th and Lake Streets to find the vagrant canine standing by the street.

“Hey buddy, what is this?” McMahon asked after she exited her utility van, her tone sounding much like a mother addressing a young child.

McMahon quickly sized up the English bulldog mix, who had cuts on his ears, some kind of skin condition and flies buzzing around his head. He clearly wasn’t in the best of shape.

Then with tail wagging and a soft glint in his eye, the mutt sauntered right up to McMahon.

“Good boy,” McMahon said as she dropped her catch pole — the classic dogcatcher’s tool with a rope loop at the end — and instead slipped a short lead around the dog’s neck. After asking the dog if he wanted “a ride,” she lifted him into a kennel for a trip to the animal shelter.

It was all in a day’s work for McMahon, who during that same shift would pick up another stray, remove two bats from homes, investigate a dog bite incident, track a report of a dog abandoned when its owner went to jail, pick up two dead animals, and whisk a sick raccoon from a yard.

For more than a century, the Nebraska Humane Society has provided animal control services for the City of Omaha — not only dealing with domestic and wild critters run amok, but also investigating humans suspected of animal abuse and neglect.

That city service is also currently stressed and financially underwater, in part due to a post-pandemic surge of unwanted pets.

Nationwide, people who adopted pets when staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic have frequently decided they can’t care for them, often due to a return to work, other life changes or financial problems.

“We are seeing people surrendering their animals because they can’t afford to keep them,” said Nancy Hintz, president and CEO of NHS. “Everybody (nationally) is experiencing the same issue — more animals than they know what to do with.”

Figures from the Humane Society suggest that current funding from the city falls almost $1 million short of the nearly $6 million cost of providing the service.

To help meet the gap, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has endorsed a $600,000 increase in direct city funding to the nonprofit, along with a modest boost in the city’s annual pet licensing fees that would raise hundreds of thousands more.

Stothert said it’s a price worth paying for a vital city service.

“If we didn’t have the Humane Society doing animal control for us, it would be the Omaha Police Department or Public Works just picking them up off the street, and we’d have nothing to do with them,” Stothert said. “So the service that they provide is great, and we need to be partners with them.”

Speaking to the emotional pull of animal welfare issues, the Humane Society funding was the most-commented-on piece of the entire $500 million city budget during a hearing before the Omaha City Council last month.

Two testifiers questioned the increased funding — reflecting recent criticism of the Humane Society in the wake of the pandemic pet surge.

“I do not support the amount of money going to the Humane Society,” said Kyra Britt, addressing her comments both to the council and Hintz, who had just spoken in support of the funding. “I don’t think they’re using their funds like they should.”

Some animal rescue groups and other animal advocates have particularly expressed concerns about Hintz’s decision in May 2022 to close the NHS clinic that offered low-cost spay and neuter services. They say that loss has only added to the glut of unwanted pets.

Animal advocates also express concern about the high employee turnover rate at NHS, which is markedly above the national shelter average.

Hintz in an interview acknowledged that the clinic’s closure has been counterproductive when it comes to controlling animal populations.

But she also said the decision was unrelated to funding from the city and not driven by finances at all. The clinic closed because of an inability to hire the veterinary staff to run it, she said, with vet techs particularly in short supply throughout the region.

“We would love to reopen it,” Hintz said. “But we don’t have the staffing.”

Despite the recent tensions with some rescue groups, Hintz defended how the nonprofit has navigated the recent animal surge. In the end, the rescue groups and NHS have the same goal.

“We all want to save lives,” she said.

* * *

Many people are familiar with the Nebraska Humane Society and its complex of buildings near 90th and Fort Streets — the place to go to adopt a dog or cat. But there are actually two distinct sides to the animal welfare nonprofit.

NHS contracts to serve as the official animal control agency for not only Omaha, but all of Sarpy County, too. It’s been providing that service in Omaha since 1909.

Those animal control duties include picking up and housing stray animals, answering calls for animal control problems, licensing pets, removing dead animals from roadways, dealing with dangerous dogs, controlling rabies, and investigating reports of animal abuse and neglect.

The organization employs 20 animal control officers who last year responded to more than 28,000 calls in Omaha and Sarpy County, including nearly 5,000 strays, 1,700 animal bites and almost 2,300 cases of animal abuse or neglect. The officers also frequently are requested to assist police and fire personnel if animals are present at the scene of a call.

NHS kennel workers, veterinary staff, maintenance workers, administrative staff and others also devote part of their time to the municipal animal control services.

In Omaha, those services are primarily funded by the $3 million in annual pet licensing fees paid by dog and cat owners — a city-charged fee that flows directly to the Humane Society — along with about $800,000 in other fees and a $1 million direct appropriation from the city.

The other side of NHS runs a shelter for lost, abandoned and surrendered animals, housing them in its kennels, evaluating them to see if they would make good adoptive pets, training them to deal with behavioral issues, and finding new adoptive homes.

The shelter side of NHS is primarily funded by charitable donations, with adoption fees also playing a part.

While separate for budgeting purposes, the two sides of the organization are also inextricably linked.

For example, a stray dog picked up by animal control officers is housed at city expense for up to three days. If unclaimed in that time, the cost of the dog’s care transfers to the shelter side of the organization, which prepares the animal for potential adoption.

Hintz said the shelter side of the Humane Society budget is healthy and “on target,” thanks to the generous support of many donors. The organization’s overall annual budget is almost $17 million.

But NHS figures show the money it receives from the city for animal control in recent years has been falling short of the actual cost of the service: by nearly $500,000 in 2022, and almost $1 million this year.

Hintz cited a couple of prime reasons for the funding gap.

Since the pandemic spike in unwanted pets, she said the Humane Society is seeing an increase in stray and abandoned animals, as well as more reports of animal abuse and neglect. It issued 28 misdemeanor and felony warrants for abuse and neglect in 2022, up from 10 in 2021.

Annual shelter statistics show the Humane Society’s annual intake of dogs spiked from 4,800 in 2020 to 5,700 in 2022. And the length of stay has increased, too.

“That keeps our kennels full and keeps us busy,” Hintz said.

The influx came just after the Humane Society had completed a $14 million renovation of its headquarters. But that overhaul was aimed at improving public adoption areas to reduce animal stress and promote more adoptions, not increasing overall capacity.

Its kennels overflowing, the Humane Society altered its policy on voluntary surrender of animals.

Instead of automatically accepting surrenders, it sought to limit them to true emergencies and otherwise work with pet owners on alternatives: offering free feed and other resources to allow owners to continue to care for their animals at home; referring them to a pet rehoming website; or putting them on a wait list based on shelter availability.

The Humane Society also shut down after-hours drop boxes for animals, saying such unmonitored intake runs counter to the surrender policy and is no longer considered good industry practice.

The changes raised concerns among some animal rescue groups, who say they put more pressure on them to accept unwanted animals, and could put animals at risk. The rescue groups say the Humane Society, with its large donor base, is in a much better position to provide for the animals than they are.

“The rescues are full and the shelters are full, and that leaves pet owners no option at all other than releasing their pet on a dirt road,” said Terri Larson, founder of Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue. “That is horrible for me to think about.”

Humane Society officials continue to defend the changes, saying it’s better for animals’ welfare to work to keep them in homes than in an overcrowded shelter.

“Warehousing is not the best thing for animals,” said Pam Wiese, the Humane Society’s vice president for public relations. “If we can keep them in their homes and do more outreach and help people keep their pets, that makes a bigger difference in the life of the pet and pet owner.”

While the Humane Society could have euthanized unwanted animals to make room, shelter statistics through 2022 show the number of dogs and cats euthanized in Omaha has been trending down for more than a decade, and now is roughly at one-third the level it was in 2011. The standing policy has not changed in 2023, Hintz said.

Hintz said another factor in the budget gap has been the region’s tight labor market, which has required higher pay to attract the workers the Humane Society needs.

Pay at the Humane Society has been historically low, with animal advocates frequently noting that animal care workers often can qualify for food stamps.

In response to the poor pay and other conditions, the animal control officers like McMahon voted to form a union. Through collective bargaining in 2021, they earned pay increases from the previous $14.50 an hour to $18, as well as other benefits.

Hintz said she recognized not long after she was hired in 2016 that pay was an issue throughout the organization. NHS got aggressive on the issue in the wake of the pandemic, commissioning a study comparing pay for all NHS workers to the market.

By this year, all workers have been brought up to at least the midpoint of the market, said Hintz, who called the pay boost “the right thing to do.”

The pay increases, however, have not stopped high employee turnover at NHS, which some animal advocates worry is hurting animal welfare.

Shelter work nationally is known for high burnout due to “compassion fatigue” and the physical intensity of the work. But the Nebraska Humane Society’s 46% employee turnover rate in 2022 is notably higher than the 38% national rate.

With the current three-year animal control contract with the city set to expire, the Humane Society went to Stothert earlier this year with a request that the city nearly double its current $1 million in direct budget support for the agency.

NHS indicated that without more dollars, it would face the possibility of cutting a number of positions and services. “We were open with the city about our needs,” Hintz said.

Stothert said she was surprised and taken aback by the size of Hintz’s hefty request.

Eventually, Stothert said, she agreed to “meet them in the middle” with a $600,000 increase in direct city funding in 2024 to $1.6 million. The figure would rise to $1.7 million by 2026.

In addition, Stothert is proposing to council members that Omaha increase its annual pet licensing fees, ultimately bringing in about $400,000 more to NHS each year.

The current $27.25 license fee for altered dogs and $14.25 for altered cats would go up by $1.25 in 2024 and another $1 in 2026. They would be the first license fee changes since 2017.

Hintz said she appreciated Stothert’s willingness to help, calling the discussions productive.

Stothert also has offered to explore other ways to assist NHS financially, including making joint purchases of big-ticket items like vehicles to take advantage of the city’s buying power.

The city and NHS also may explore how to increase compliance with the city’s pet licensing ordinance. Currently, payment of the fees is largely on the honor system based on notices mailed out by the Humane Society under the city’s seal, making it likely tens of thousands of pets aren’t properly licensed each year.

In Omaha, the Humane Society funding will be voted on with the rest of the city budget on Tuesday. As the recent hearing on the budget showed, the added dollars are not likely to alleviate recent concerns among animal rescue groups.

“One of the big recurring things all the small rescue groups talk about is the lack of support from NHS after their spay and neuter clinic closed,” Eryn Swan, an Omahan active in a number of rescue groups, said in an interview. “That put us all in a crunch.”

Not only did rescue organizations rely on the low-cost service the clinic provided, but the closure also “is adding more and more to the horrendous animal overpopulation we have,” she said.

One of the testifiers at the budget hearing said any new city money to the Humane Society should go toward reopening the clinic.

“The closing of the center has resulted in a community cat population explosion that cat rescue groups can’t keep up with,” said Lawrence Shackman.

The signs on the door of the spay and neuter clinic still say it is “temporarily” closed. But it’s now been 16 months.

Nonetheless, it will remain closed until it can be staffed, Hintz said. She said the Humane Society isn’t the only one in need of additional veterinary techs, as many veterinarian offices are also short-staffed.

“Even despite increasing pay, and being very competitive, we’re all after the same people,” she said.

Hintz also noted the spay and neuter clinic is unrelated to the funding request before the council.

“The city doesn’t fund the spay-neuter clinic,” she said.

Larson, of the Muddy Paws rescue group, said her organization generally enjoys a good relationship with NHS, and together they save the lives of many dogs. But with the current tensions, she suggested they should work more closely to deal with the surge of unwanted pets.

Stothert said she has not heard concerns about the spay and neuter clinic but agreed it was an important service, especially for people who can’t afford to take a pet to a vet for the procedure.

Overall, she said she believes the Humane Society is providing good service. As someone with two dogs of her own, Stothert said, it’s work that is important to both people and animals of Omaha.

“Some of the animals they get are in such poor shape,” she said, “it breaks your heart.”

* * *

Becky McMahon doesn’t mind being called a “dogcatcher,” though anyone can see the animal control officer’s duties extend far beyond that.

As she started her shift on a recent weekday, the first call came up in the queue on her laptop: a bat in a home in Dundee. This call was in red type, indicating a priority call because of the potential threat to human health should the bat be rabid.

The homeowner near 52nd and Farnam had already captured the bat and passed it off to McMahon, who put it in a ventilated coffee can. Since the bat had potential human contact, it would have to be later euthanized and tested for rabies.

McMahon then went to pick up a dead rabbit she had earlier spotted in the road on the way to the bat house. As soon as she had knotted the sad, grisly remains into a garbage bag, another priority call popped up: Another bat, this one in a home just six blocks from the first.

“Bats are part of the charm of living in Dundee,” said McMahon, who lives in the neighborhood.

This bat in a home near 57th and Farnam was on the loose, its flight startling a woman into falling down stairs and hurting her back.

“I’m sure he’s as scared of me as I am of him,” the woman acknowledged.

After McMahon first tried to corner the bat behind the fridge, the critter later resurfaced on a drape in a nearby sun room. McMahon quickly netted it and popped it into another coffee can.

Happily, since there had been no potential human contact, this brown bat was free to return to the wild. McMahon drove into nearby Elmwood Park and watched the bat flutter off into the trees.

“We moved into their home and took their spaces,” McMahon said of wildlife. “We can peacefully coexist.”

McMahon had another wild animal encounter later in the day, responding to a report of a sick raccoon in the backyard of a home near 120th and Blondo.

She found the critter lying by a back deck, looking limp and lifeless. But as she picked up the raccoon with her catch pole, he instantly turned fierce, baring teeth and snarling like a gremlin. It was actually a good sign.

“I hear you,” said McMahon, unfazed, as she lifted the unhappy animal off the ground. “Your complaints have been noted.”

This guy was bound not for the shelter but for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab’s facility near 96th and L. There, the raccoon would be evaluated, cared for, and hopefully returned to the wild.

McMahon’s work that day also showed Omaha’s animal cops need to be just as adept at dealing with humans.

McMahon stopped at a row of low-rent apartments near downtown to follow up on a dog bite incident from days earlier. She would be meeting with the offending dog’s owner.

The thin woman in her 40s assured McMahon that the Australian shepherd named Gizmo had been vaccinated for rabies. But after looking over the record, McMahon saw the dog was two months past due for his next shot.

McMahon told the woman she’d have to impound Gizmo for 10 days of quarantine to ensure he didn’t have rabies.

The woman instantly broke down in tears, distraught.

“Please don’t,” she pleaded. She told McMahon that she recently came out of homelessness and that the dog was all she had. Without Gizmo, she said, I’d kill myself.

McMahon fetched a box of tissues from her van. Then she phoned her supervisor. They had the discretion to allow the dog to quarantine at home, so they discussed it.

In the end, they decided that since the dog was leashed at the time of the bite, and because the woman had been cooperative and had already muzzled the dog on her own, they would allow home quarantine.

But they also made an appointment for her to take Gizmo to the vet to be vaccinated for rabies as soon as the quarantine ended.

In addition, McMahon wrote the woman a $35 citation for the lack of rabies vaccination and a $30 ticket for lack of current dog license, plus court costs.

She also issued a notice that Gizmo was a potentially dangerous dog — essentially putting him on two years of probation. Any more problems could lead to serious consequences, including permanent seizure through a court proceeding.

“I trust you. Don’t make an ass of me,” McMahon told the woman. “I don’t want to see you again.”

Even with the citations in hand, by the end, McMahon had the woman smiling and laughing.

One of McMahon’s last calls of the day was picking up that friendly stray English bulldog.

“I want to be very clear, strays are usually not so easy,” she said as she drove him to the shelter.

After pulling into a bay in back, she took the dog to a temporary holding pen, snapped some pictures for her records, and left him in the care of a shelter employee there.

Given the dismal shape the dog was found in, it seemed unlikely any owner would step forward to claim him. She teased the dog about how “gross” he looked.

But given his friendly, gentle demeanor, McMahon was also confident the staff and volunteers would get him cleaned up and ready for a new adoptive home. She’s seen them work wonders, she said, even with strays who tried to bite her when she first met them on the street.

“He just needs some TLC,” she said. “That’s one of the things that keeps me going. He could be somebody’s best friend.”