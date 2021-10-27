Omaha apartment complex shows how refugee housing can be done right -- and at a profit

Speaking through an interpreter, Khin said she feels welcome and respected by the management.

Eh Moo Paw, 27, and her husband have lived in a two-bedroom apartment at Fairview for about five years. They came from a refugee camp in Thailand. They have three children, ages 10, 6 and 2. Like many people at the apartments, her husband works at a meatpacking plant.

Speaking through an interpreter, she said the apartment had no hot water when they first arrived. She had to heat water on the stove for a while until someone came to fix it several days later, after she enlisted help from school social workers.

“If you compare then to now, right now you call and people show up because they are trying to make the apartments better,” Eh Moo Paw said.

That may be related to Fairview managers’ embrace of the help offered by Restoring Dignity. Paw Bway Htoo, born in a refugee camp in Thailand before coming to Omaha at 14 and graduating from UNO, said many refugees are reluctant to report problems with their apartments. Because of their background in the camps and stories they hear about other apartments, they worry that landlords will retaliate against them or unfairly charge them large fees, said Htoo, Welcome Home Program supervisor for Restoring Dignity.