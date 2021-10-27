Omaha apartment complex shows how refugee housing can be done right

No one needs to sell landlord Juan Batista on the idea that renting good, affordable housing to refugees is good business that’s rewarding personally as well as financially.
He knows it from experience.
Nearly 1,000 people live in Batista’s Fairview Apartments, a 53-year-old, 240-unit complex that overlooks Benson Golf Course at 66th Street and Ames Avenue in Omaha. At least 85% of the residents are refugees or former refugees, most of them from Southeast Asia.
Affordable housing for refugees is a hot topic in Nebraska now because hundreds of Afghan refugees are destined for the state at the same time as the nation reopens its doors to refugees from Africa, Southeast Asia and elsewhere in the world.
Refugee resettlement agencies and community groups are scrambling to find homes for people coming to Omaha. While Afghans are expected to settle more in west Omaha, where other Afghans already live, refugee advocates cite Fairview as an example of how affordable rental housing for refugees can be done profitably and in a way that treats people right.
“It (Fairview) is not perfect, they’ve still got things they’re working on, but I think if other landlords could follow their model they would find a lot of joy in renting to families who are coming here as refugees,” said Hannah Wyble, founder and executive director of the nonprofit organization Restoring Dignity. “It’s really a way to show what is right with America and to welcome people.”
Wyble said Batista, property manager Chris Rios and Fairview residents are making it work — despite some challenges that remain — through teamwork and communication, including enlisting help from the community organizations that have been growing to help refugees thrive in Omaha.
There’s a lot more help from the community than there was 15 years ago when refugees first started coming to Fairview, Batista said. He, Rios and the residents have a much better understanding of each other now, even if they often don’t speak the same language.
Batista had to get used to renting to people initially without the bare minimums most landlords expect, such as credit history, Social Security numbers, and employment or other proof of ongoing income.
From the landlord’s perspective, it’s an investment in relationships with their tenants — and also in the buildings. In the past couple of years, Batista has put new roofs on the apartments, renovated hallways and other common areas, and replaced windows, sliding doors and many balconies in the units. He’s renovating individual apartments one by one as they become vacant.
The apartments are relatively small but relatively affordable. The one-bedroom units have 600 square feet and start at $725 a month. The two-bedrooms are 960 square feet and start at $825 a month.”
Several residents said Fairview management usually resolves requests for repairs in a timely fashion, and generally treats tenants with fairness and respect.
Zin Mon, 46, has lived at Fairview for eight years since coming to the United States from Myanmar with her now ex-husband, who was a refugee from the violence in their home country. She now shares an apartment with her 76-year-old mother.
Asked how she’s treated by property management, Mon said: “It’s pretty good. Sometimes if neighbors make noises or disturbances at night, I can contact her at any time. I’ll just send her a message and she’ll take care of it.”
Mon said she and her mother recently moved from an upper-floor apartment to a newly renovated ground-floor unit because of a problematic neighbor who made them feel unsafe, and because her mother has trouble with stairs.
As for maintenance issues, Mon said she hasn’t had many, but is comfortable calling to report problems, and anything urgent gets fixed within 24 hours.
She said it’s been that way since she arrived. She believes it’s the same way for other tenants, including those who don’t speak English. People know they can text a picture of a maintenance problem to Rios on her mobile phone, Mon said.
A 22-year-old woman who has lived there two years gave a similar description of her apartment’s condition and maintenance response. The woman, who asked to be referred to only by her first name, Khin, said the staff cleans common areas daily.
Speaking through an interpreter, Khin said she feels welcome and respected by the management.
Eh Moo Paw, 27, and her husband have lived in a two-bedroom apartment at Fairview for about five years. They came from a refugee camp in Thailand. They have three children, ages 10, 6 and 2. Like many people at the apartments, her husband works at a meatpacking plant.
Speaking through an interpreter, she said the apartment had no hot water when they first arrived. She had to heat water on the stove for a while until someone came to fix it several days later, after she enlisted help from school social workers.
“If you compare then to now, right now you call and people show up because they are trying to make the apartments better,” Eh Moo Paw said.
That may be related to Fairview managers’ embrace of the help offered by Restoring Dignity. Paw Bway Htoo, born in a refugee camp in Thailand before coming to Omaha at 14 and graduating from UNO, said many refugees are reluctant to report problems with their apartments. Because of their background in the camps and stories they hear about other apartments, they worry that landlords will retaliate against them or unfairly charge them large fees, said Htoo, Welcome Home Program supervisor for Restoring Dignity.
Fairview’s relationship with the nonprofit got off to a rocky start. Complaints about poor conditions at a refugee’s apartment were forwarded to the City of Omaha. Rios said apartment managers didn’t even know about them.
“I thought they were big bullies,” Rios said. “But I determined right then and there I was going to make them my friends.”
She and Batista did that by making the needed repairs, and then addressing the larger issue. They were one of the first landlords to have Restoring Dignity teach classes on using American cleaning products and how to take care of a modern apartment for people without English or that experience.
They worked to become more familiar with the people and the culture. Batista read books. He even traveled to the Myanmar border where refugee camps are, in order to better understand where people are coming from.
“I came back with more interest in serving this community, getting to know this community and promoting my team to embrace them,” Batista said. “At the beginning, we just looked at them as another renter. But when we came back, I said: Look, we need to create a relationship, a deeper relationship with them.”
Batista has dedicated space in the complex for community use by residents. Among other things, it has been used by the Omaha Public Schools for educational purposes.
Meanwhile, Rios said that in all the time she’s been property manager, she has never had to evict a refugee renter for not paying rent. Batista said the apartments are profitable.
He used to own nine complexes in Omaha with a partner, but sold eight of them to buy his partner out and just focus on Fairview the way he thinks it should be run. He hopes to expand and is working with an architect on adding three buildings with a combined 48 apartments with three bedrooms to serve larger families. Currently Fairview has only one- and two-bedroom units.
“The key is not being greedy,” Batista said. “When you’re not greedy, you’re willing to give back and you just do it. You make a little bit, but you can also give back.”
