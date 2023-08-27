Dozens of residents of an Omaha apartment building damaged by fire Saturday were looking for alternative housing a day later.

Residents of a three-story building in the Raintree Apartments complex near 120th and Blondo Streets were all evacuated during the three-alarm fire, Assistant Fire Marshal Joseph Caniglia said Sunday. The fire was first reported in the building at 12033 Parker Plaza at 4:50 p.m.

Caniglia said Sunday that all 20 units in the building were occupied, but he did not have a total number of residents affected. The residents had evacuated or were in the process of exiting when crews arrived.

A spokeswoman for the American Red Cross in Omaha said caseworkers are helping some residents sift through their options for housing. All the residents but one were able to find temporary housing Saturday night, Rachelle Lipker said.

"Of the 20 units that were destroyed, all but one had somewhere to go right away," Lipker said. "We found a hotel room for the (resident) of the other unit."

Donations for emergencies are accepted on the local Red Cross website. Anyone wishing to make donations that will go directly to the fire victims of the Raintree Apartments should call 402-343-7700 during regular business hours, Lipker said.

"Money is the best way to help people get everything they will need right away," Lipker said. "We are also always looking for volunteers to help with disasters whether they are local or somewhere else."

No injuries to people or pets were reported although some pets were missing, Caniglia said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building, valued at $1 million, sustained about $1 million in damage, Caniglia said. An estimated $500,000 in contents also were destroyed, he said.

Caniglia said all utilities to the building were disconnected. Attempts to reach a representative of the apartment complex Sunday were unsuccessful.

