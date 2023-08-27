Dozens of residents of an Omaha apartment building damaged by fire Saturday were looking for alternative housing a day later.
Residents of a three-story building in the Raintree Apartments complex near 120th and Blondo Streets were all evacuated during the three-alarm fire, Assistant Fire Marshal Joseph Caniglia said Sunday. The fire was first reported in the building at 12033 Parker Plaza at 4:50 p.m.
Caniglia said Sunday that all 20 units in the building were occupied, but he did not have a total number of residents affected. The residents had evacuated or were in the process of exiting when crews arrived.
A spokeswoman for the American Red Cross in Omaha said caseworkers are helping some residents sift through their options for housing. All the residents but one were able to find temporary housing Saturday night, Rachelle Lipker said.
"Of the 20 units that were destroyed, all but one had somewhere to go right away," Lipker said. "We found a hotel room for the (resident) of the other unit."
Donations for emergencies are accepted on the local Red Cross
website. Anyone wishing to make donations that will go directly to the fire victims of the Raintree Apartments should call 402-343-7700 during regular business hours, Lipker said.
"Money is the best way to help people get everything they will need right away," Lipker said. "We are also always looking for volunteers to help with disasters whether they are local or somewhere else."
No injuries to people or pets were reported although some pets were missing, Caniglia said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The building, valued at $1 million, sustained about $1 million in damage, Caniglia said. An estimated $500,000 in contents also were destroyed, he said.
Caniglia said all utilities to the building were disconnected. Attempts to reach a representative of the apartment complex Sunday were unsuccessful.
Omaha firefighters work the scene of a three-alarm fire Saturday at Raintree Apartments, 12033 Parker Plaza. The fire was first reported at 4:50 p.m.
NIKOS FRAZIER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters work the scene of a three-alarm fire at Raintree Apartments, 12033 Parker Plaza.
NIKOS FRAZIER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters work the scene of a three-alarm fire at Raintree Apartments, 12033 Parker Plaza. No injuries were reported, but all 20 units of the building are uninhabitable.
NIKOS FRAZIER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha firefighters work the scene of a three-alarm fire Saturday at Raintree Apartments, 12033 Parker Plaza. No injuries were reported.
NIKOS FRAZIER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023
Emil Stubblefield, 8, does a cartwheel while friends Eyan Carodine, 9, Roman Marshall, 10, Revelle Partee, 11, Khiry Partee, 14, and Kayden Partee, 9, play with a garden hose in a kiddie pool near Fontenelle Boulevard and Browne Street in Omaha on Monday, August 21, 2023. Omaha is in an excessive heat warning until Thursday night.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jordan Zade (37) flips to thrown in during the Nebraska vs. Creighton women's soccer match at Creighton University in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Hannah Luke (9) gets a hug from teammate Lara Kazandjian (8) after getting an 82nd-minute tying goal in the Nebraska vs. Creighton women's soccer match at Creighton University in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A trio of kittens at the Felius Cat Cafe at 522 S. 24th Street in Omaha on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The cafe and animal rescue is moving to a larger space at 5015 Dodge Street.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Head coach Matt Rhule talks with Luke Reimer (4) during a Nebraska football fall practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Sims (7) holds the ball during a Nebraska football fall practice at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Alejandro Tosti reacts after completing the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Zack Fischer chips out of a bunker on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Parker Coody, center, lines up his putt along with Jeremy Paul, left, and Joe Highsmith, right, on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Shaunie Cobb, 2, looks out the window of her family's first home, part of the Habitat for Humanity of Omaha’s development Bluestem Prairie on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Shaunie's mother, Destiny Gunter, got the keys today.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the start of the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade from the roof of The Bank apartments near 20th and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking southeast at 13th and Farnam Streets, thousands line the streets for the Terence Bud Crawford victory parade in downtown Omaha on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Anjonette McLucas adjusts her daughter's hair during a wake for Le'Zah Lewis. About 200 family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors attended the service honoring Lewis, who was pregnant with her fifth child when she was killed by gunfire in July. Mourners shared stories and encouraged each other to cherish the time they have. Photographed at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb listen to Sen.Deb Fischer, R-Neb speak at the Federal Legislative Summit at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska freshman Bergen Reilly, Caroline Jurevicius, Laney Choboy, and Andi Jackson all react to a photo that Nebraska Director of Photography Scott Bruhn just took of them on team picture day at the Bob Devaney on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley watches the team during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Players' silhouettes during practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Tuesday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Dancers from the New Legacy Souljaz perform during the Native Omaha Days Parade in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Beck, 5, plays Connect 4 during the Family Fun Day in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes prepares to end the new Boys Town Education Center after the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Father Steven Boes speaks before the ribbon cutting of the new Boys Town Education Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Water shoots out of a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road near Pacific Street during a morning downpour on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Heavy rains caused traffic barrels to float onto a storm drain on Saddle Creek Road north of Farnam Street on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Paul Elbert, 2, of Council Bluffs, plays in the rain near a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office vehicle during the 40th annual National Night Out get-together at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs on Tuesday. National Night Out is community-building event meant to promote positive relationships between police and neighbors.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Adonis Marcial Rodriguez, 20, trains with posters from Terence 'Bud' Crawford's past fights hanging over him at B&B Sports Academy near 30th and Sprague Streets in Omaha on Monday. After victory in a fight on Saturday night, Omaha-native and co-founder of the gym, Crawford is the undisputed welterweight champion boxer.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Connor Raastad, 12, shows Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) how to put on Connor's corn hat during fan day at the Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln on Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Kendall Reed and Cole Lange place their lanterns in the pond during the Water Lantern Festival on the Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha on Saturday.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
