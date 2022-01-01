Omaha apartment fire sends 3 people to hospital in critical condition

Three people suffered serious injuries in an apartment fire in Omaha Saturday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched at 6:38 a.m. to a reported fire at 5410 S. 29th Ave., according to a report from the Omaha Fire Department.

Light smoke was visible at the scene, and crews managed to quickly extinguish the fire shortly after entering the building.

Firefighters rescued two children and an adult, according to the department. All three were transported to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

No injuries to fire crews were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the building. Smoke detectors were present but it is unclear if they alerted the occupants, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

