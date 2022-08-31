Omaha Archdiocese delaying implementation of gender-identity policies

Omaha Archbishop George Lucas on Wednesday notified Catholic school administrators, priests and deacons that he is delaying implementation of gender-identity policies that were intended to go into effect Jan. 1.

"We will use feedback to draft revised norms that will be more clearly focused and will not compromise the teachings of Jesus Christ and the church," Lucas wrote.

He wrote that the archdiocese plans to share a revised policy by the end of the calendar year for inclusion in school policy manuals for the 2023-24 school year.

The decision to delay implementation was made after listening to feedback and questions from school administrators and members of school communities, he wrote.

Between now and then, he wrote, resources will be provided to schools and parishes for education on the issue of gender.

The pause pleased Shannon Vaccaro, who has two boys attending St. Cecilia Cathedral Catholic School in Omaha.

​The language in the original policies was "a little disheartening," Vaccaro said Wednesday.

"I think what struck me the most was the language seemed so definitive on the youth that would be included or excluded from our school system," she said. "Part of the reason we chose St. Cecilia's is that it's always been this welcoming, warm environment for any child no matter who they are or who they think they might be."

​"I hope now that with the letter that has come out that the archbishop will really sit down and take into account feedback from parents in the school communities," Vaccaro said. "We have such a wonderful Catholic school program here in Omaha. I hope that we can keep it that way."​

Some Catholics said they felt let down by the decision.

Catholics from Nebraska and across the country had emailed the archdiocese last week praising it for its courage and leadership in taking a stand for Church teaching.

​Joseph Martinec, a parishioner at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Omaha, said he was disappointed that the archbishop called for a delay.

"The policy that they published last week was in line with Catholic Church doctrine and teachings," Martinec said.

He said the archdiocese is merely reinforcing the Catholic position. Martinec said it baffles him when some Catholics think those rules don't apply to them.

"The Catholic Church teaches to love everyone and to hate the sin, not the sinner," he said. "And the policy did nothing to instill hate towards any person. It was just merely stating that God created a man, and God created a woman, and it's his intent that when you're formed that that is what you are."

Last week, the Archdiocese of Omaha made public the policies for how schools were to respond to children experiencing gender dysphoria.​

The policies covered the use of pronouns, dress codes and participation in sports, saying those should be determined by biological sex at birth. The policies were to apply to students, staff and volunteers.

According to the policies, students or staff who didn't abide by Catholic teaching regarding gender identity could be dismissed from school or lose their job.

The policies were met by resistance in some Catholic schools. Several metro-Omaha Catholic high schools sponsored by religious orders said they establish their own policies and had no plans to adopt the archdiocese's ones.

​Advocates for LGBTQ youth expressed dismay at the policies and said that what those children need is support and acceptance, and that those who don't have their gender identity affirmed are at a higher risk of suicide.

In his letter, Archbishop Lucas signaled that while the policies may undergo revision, the church's position on gender identity isn't negotiable.

"The thought that gender can be a matter of personal choice threatens the well-being of children and young people," Lucas wrote. "It threatens the relationship between parents and their children established by God. It is a rejection of the place of God as the author of life and the object of true worship, as expressed in the first commandment. It is incompatible with our Catholic faith and the mission of Jesus."​

He wrote that Catholic schools and parents are partners in the education and faith formation of children.

A primary element of the partnership, he wrote, "is the common acceptance of the truths of the Catholic faith."

Lucas wrote that because of those truths, "there necessarily are limits on how we might proceed together."