Omaha Archdiocese revises gender policy and sticks to church teaching

The Archdiocese of Omaha on Friday released a revised policy on gender that addresses only students, but, according to officials, remains rooted in the Catholic understanding of gender.

The policy has been slimmed down, no longer addressing school employees, volunteers or their off-campus activities. It retains biological sex as the determining factor on questions of students’ personal pronouns, dress, bathroom use and activities participation.

Advocates for LGBTQ youths, including the ACLU of Nebraska and the Omaha chapter of the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network, criticized the revised policy Friday, saying it would hurt kids.

Religious order schools, such as Creighton Prep and Marian High School in Omaha, would not be required to adopt the policy.

Archbishop George Lucas, in a statement Friday, said he hopes those schools would use the policy as a template when they update their student handbooks.

When the initial policies were released in August, several religious order schools said that they would not adopt them and that their governance structures allowed them to write their own policies.

“The non-archdiocesan high schools can use this policy as a template as they articulate their own policies in the coming months, according to their established procedures,” Lucas said.

Creighton Prep’s president, the Rev. Matthew Spotts, said Friday that the leadership at his school saw a draft of the revised policy within the last 10 days and received a copy of the policy Friday, but has not yet had time to review it.

Prep’s leadership was not involved in revising the policy, he said.

“The ordinary way of proceeding for a Jesuit school involves time and discernment,” Spotts said. “Routine handbook changes are made in the summer. When the time comes to make changes to our handbook, we will prayerfully evaluate the policy in accordance with our established procedures.”

Under the substantially pared-down policy, students in archdiocesan schools will be required to “conduct themselves in accordance with their God-given biological sex as it relates to the use of personal pronouns, dress code, use of bathrooms, and participation in school sponsored-activities.”

The policy states that a student’s admission or retention will not be denied based solely on the student’s experience of gender dysphoria.

Eli Rigatuso, a member of the ACLU of Nebraska’s trans advisory team, said that the policy will perpetuate harm on students and that its wording does even more damage.

“Something that jumped out at me is students have to conduct themselves in accordance with their ‘God-given biological sex,’” he said. “How do you say that? So are they trying to say that I am not God-given because my gender identity doesn’t align with what’s in my pants?”

If a student experiences gender dysphoria or incongruence, the policy directs school leaders and pastors to partner with parents to establish an “accompaniment” plan — a term that refers to support and spiritual guidance to students and families.

“This plan must follow the teachings of the Catholic faith,” the policy says.

“If at any time, parents, guardians or students desire accommodations or accompaniment that do not follow this policy, it may be necessary to begin the school transfer process for the good of the student and the school community,” the policy states.

Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor of the archdiocese, said Friday that schools can’t bend on church teaching.

“If it just gets to the point where we cannot honor church teaching,” McNeil said, “then the conversation has to start about ‘This is not good for your child, this is not good for the school and the school community. So let’s start talking about transferring.’”

The revised policy will take effect for the 2023-24 school year. It will apply to 52 archdiocesan elementary schools and 12 coed high schools.

The policy was distributed to Catholic school officials Friday. The intent is for the policy to be included in student handbooks.

The archdiocese had initially released gender policies last August to be adopted by schools Jan. 1.

Those initial policies, addressing students, employees and volunteers, were criticized by some church members as harsh and unloving but praised by other Catholics glad to see their church leaders affirm Catholic teaching.

Advocates for LGBTQ youths criticized those initial policies, saying that affirming LGBTQ youths in school is important in protecting their mental health.

Lucas delayed implementation of the initial policies after listening to feedback and questions from school administrators and members of school communities.

In a statement Friday, Lucas said the revised policy “balances the pastoral needs and obligations of parents, guardians, students and school leaders within the mission of the church.”

“It acknowledges our responsibility to uphold Catholic teaching in our schools, which are an important manifestation of the ministry of Jesus,” he said.

Pat Tetreault, the secretary of the local LGBTQ+ advocacy group PFLAG Lincoln, said it’s within the Catholic Church’s rights to adopt the policy, but she believes the guidelines go against Catholic teaching.

“While I appreciate that the statement takes a stand for respectful treatment, teaching people to not accept how someone identifies and to not accept different orientations and gender identities will be construed as disrespectful in itself,” she said.

Charles Kaup, co-chair of Omaha’s chapter within the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN), said policies like the one introduced by the archdiocese increase the likelihood for LGTBQ students to get bullied, develop depression or die by suicide.

About 73% of LGBTQ students in Nebraska were harassed based on their sexual orientation and 61% based on gender expression, according to a 2019 GLSEN climate survey.

The revision of the policies was led by the archdiocese’s superintendent of schools and included archdiocesan leadership, with final approval by Lucas, officials said.

About 150 people contributed to the revision, including priests, deacons, mental health professionals, professors, pediatricians, community leaders and parish leaders, officials said.

“Many of the reviewers have relationships with people who have experienced or are currently experiencing gender dysphoria,” the archdiocese said in a statement.

The policy no longer addresses employees and volunteers. The initial polices said they would have to conduct themselves “in accord with their biological sex at birth at all times” and use names, titles and pronouns consistent with their biological sex.

McNeil said the behavior of employees and volunteers is already addressed in existing policy and contracts.

The policy no longer specifically addresses gender-affirming psychotherapy, medications or surgery. The initial policies said that a child whose parents permitted those therapies could not be enrolled.

It also no longer addresses the activities of students and volunteers away from school.

The initial policies had stated that social media activity and other conduct “shall be respectful of others and not promote, advocate, or endorse a view or conduct contrary to the Catholic Church’s teachings, including on human sexuality.”

In a statement Friday, officials said the initial policies were too broad.

“The policies reached into areas that were outside the scope of gender identity and asked school administrators to monitor areas of concern outside their responsibilities,” they said.

The revised policy is based on the Catechism of the Catholic Church and a teaching from Pope Francis called Amoris Laetitia, or “The Joy of Love.”

In the 2016 document, Pope Francis spoke of “various forms of an ideology of gender that denies the difference and reciprocity in nature of a man and a woman and envisages a society without sexual differences, thereby eliminating the anthropological basis of the family.”

This ideology, he wrote, leads to educational programs and legislation “that promote a personal identity and emotional intimacy radically separated from the biological difference between male and female.”

World-Herald staff writer Lauren Wagner contributed to this report.