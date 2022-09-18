Omaha Archdiocese's gender policies reflected popes' statements; that's the problem, advocate says

The Archdiocese of Omaha is not alone in attempting to tackle the gender identity issue in its schools, or in getting blowback for it.

Other bishops across the country — in Springfield, Illinois; Arlington, Virginia; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and in the state of Minnesota, to name a few — have penned similar policies anchored in church teaching to guide their schools and parishes.

Like in Omaha, those policies were criticized but also praised by Catholics glad to see their church leaders affirm Catholic teaching. The disputes come as a divided America wrestles to establish the right path forward on a highly emotional issue that both sides say can have life-altering consequences for children and families.

John Grabowski, a Catholic theologian with Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., said the challenge for church leaders writing these policies is to embrace church teaching while also welcoming people who are experiencing gender dysphoria.

Gender dysphoria is widely described as a feeling of mismatch between one’s biological sex and the gender with which one identifies, which can cause the person distress or discomfort.

“The church has to be true to what scripture gives us, and what we believe about the human person,” said Grabowski, author of the book “Unraveling Gender: The Battle Over Sexual Difference,” published this year. “But we have to present it in a way that can be heard as an invitation to love, an invitation to healing, not ‘we don’t want you.’”

That is not just a tall task but an impossible one in the eyes of Marianne Duddy-Burke, executive director for DignityUSA, an organization that supports the full inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people in the church and society.

She is a married lesbian Catholic with two adopted children, one who is transgender.

“How do you feel at all at home in a church that recognizes you only as a sinner, as deeply flawed, only — as the technical term is — objectively disordered, as a threat to the family,” Duddy-Burke said.

She said that church teachings need to be “drastically changed” and that the LGBTQIA community and families need to “be in the forefront of what is deemed an acceptable teaching.”

The Archdiocese of Omaha policies, originally intended to take effect Jan. 1, covered the use of pronouns, dress codes and participation in sports, saying those should be determined by biological sex at birth. They also banned “gender-affirming psychotherapy,” use of hormone medications and surgery, all things that run counter to Catholic tenets on human sexuality.

The policies said that students, parents and volunteers who did not abide by church teaching could be dismissed from school or lose their jobs.

Omaha Archbishop George Lucas delayed implementation after some critics, among them Catholics, objected. Several religious-order high schools including Creighton Prep, Mercy, Marian and Duchesne said they would not adopt, citing a different governance structure from archdiocesan schools that they said allows them to make their own policies.

Lucas wrote that the archdiocese plans to share a revised policy by the end of the calendar year for inclusion in school policy manuals for the 2023-24 school year.

The revised policy, taking account of feedback, will be “more clearly focused and will not compromise the teachings of Jesus Christ and the church,” Lucas wrote.

Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha, said the initial policies were based on the Catechism of the Catholic Church as well as statements from popes and the Vatican’s education arm.

The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln does not have a written policy specifically addressing gender identity in schools, according to Dennis Kellogg, director of communications for the diocese.

Kellogg said the diocese follows guidance from long-held church teachings, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, other church documents and sacred scripture.

Last winter, Bishop James Conley addressed gender in a column urging people to oppose a City of Lincoln ordinance adding sexual orientation and gender identity to a list of protected classes.

He wrote that children “are especially harmed when they are told that they can change their sex, further, when they are given hormones that will affect their development and possibly render them infertile as adults.”

Yet, he wrote, people who are confused about their gender and identity deserve mercy and compassion.

He wrote that mercy without truth is “a false kind of mercy, a mere sentimentalism. And truth without mercy is a cold and cruel dictate that does not recognize the struggles and weaknesses of our fallen humanity.”

The emergence of gender identity policies at the diocese level can be traced to a perceived lack of direction from the upper echelons of the Catholic Church, according to Grabowski, a professor of moral theology and ethics who has served as a theological adviser to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Pope Francis appointed him in 2015 to serve as an expert at the Synod of Bishops on the Family. In 2009, he and his wife were appointed by Pope Benedict XVI to the Pontifical Council for the Family.

Grabowski said the U.S. bishops had prepared an instruction about four or five years ago on how to deal with gender identity in Catholic parishes, schools and institutions.

Grabowski was an adviser to the bishops working on the instruction, which he described as “very detailed and very charitable.”

But the bishops heard that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome was working on its own document. The bishops didn’t want to get out ahead of the Vatican, so they put theirs on the shelf.

Then the Vatican ended up not moving forward on its document, which left a vacuum on how to implement church teaching more concretely, he said.

“So now what you have are individual bishops who see this problem in their Catholic hospitals and their Catholic schools, and are saying, ‘Well, if we as a conference can’t say something, and if the Vatican isn’t going to say something more on this right now, then we’re going to have to try to give some policy guidance for the Catholic institutions in our diocese,’” he said.

Grabowski said gender identity has been addressed by Popes Francis and Benedict and explained in a 2019 document issued by the Vatican’s education arm, the Congregation for Catholic Education.

The church has delivered “a very strong ‘no’” to the assertion that gender is a personal choice, he said.

There’s some room, however, for “prudential judgment” in how church teaching is applied and implemented in a Catholic institution, he said.

One of Pope Benedict’s clearest statements on gender was in his final Christmas address to the Vatican bureaucracy, the Roman Curia, in 2012, Grabowski said.

Benedict said that gender ideology calls into question “the very notion of being — of what being human really means.”

The ideology, he wrote, denies nature and rejects the duality of male and female as created by God and as expressed in the creation account of the Bible.

“The manipulation of nature, which we deplore today where our environment is concerned, now becomes man’s fundamental choice where he himself is concerned,” Benedict said. “From now on there is only the abstract human being, who chooses for himself what his nature is to be.”

In a 2016 document, Pope Francis spoke of “various forms of an ideology of gender that denies the difference and reciprocity in nature of a man and a woman and envisages a society without sexual differences, thereby eliminating the anthropological basis of the family.”

This ideology, he wrote, leads to educational programs and legislation “that promote a personal identity and emotional intimacy radically separated from the biological difference between male and female.”

“Consequently,” Francis wrote, “human identity becomes the choice of the individual, one which can also change over time.”

Francis emphasized that biological sex and the socio-cultural role of sex (gender) “can be distinguished but not separated.”

In 2019, the Congregation for Catholic Education explained church teaching in a document aimed at educators. The document, “Male and Female He Created Them,” carries some weight, but not the same weight as a papal exhortation or encyclical, Grabowski said.

It affirmed what the popes said.

Biological and medical science, it said, shows that dimorphism — division into distinct male and female forms — can be demonstrated by fields such as genetics, endocrinology and neurology.

“Male cells differ from the moment of conception from female cells,” it said.

But the document left room for medical professionals to intervene when a person’s sex “is not clearly defined.”

“In such situations, parents cannot make an arbitrary choice on the issue, let alone society,” it said. “Instead, medical science should act with purely therapeutic ends, and intervene in the least invasive fashion, on the basis of objective parameters and with a view to establishing the person’s constitutive identity.”

Grabowski said “the science is on the church’s side.”

He said the church has to come up with a way to accompany people who are struggling but do it in a way that doesn’t disrupt the identity and reality of the school or the parish as a whole.

The people who are struggling with their identity are looking for love and acceptance and should be offered more than just a surgical quick fix, he said.

“We need to help them find that wholeness and healing elsewhere, through appropriate psychological intervention and through friendship and welcome and acceptance within the Christian community,” he said.

Duddy-Burke, who describes herself as “Catholic to my core,” says the church has it wrong.

“I love the church’s liturgy. I love the sacraments, I love the good that it does in the world, and I am pained every single day by the amount of trauma it is inflicting on my people. And we need to hold the entire church accountable and press for changes.”

Policies that require kids to be identified by their biological sex at birth are “incredibly dangerous” to people with gender identity issues because they suppress their identity, she said.

She said she’s worked with adults who recognized as children they were in the wrong body but spent decades trying to live according to the gender they were born into rather that the gender they believed themselves to be.

“And much of that was because of their religion,” she said. “Much of that was trying to pray the otherness away for many years, and it just didn’t work.”

The Vatican’s view on gender is simplistic and outdated, she said.

Depicting gender dysphoria as something people can turn on and off at a whim, and make it a choice, is dismissive of what is widely understood to be a reality of the human condition for some people, she said.

Polling by the Pew Research Center earlier this year showed Americans are divided about the fluidity of gender, but the percentage who believe gender is determined by one’s sex at birth has grown in recent years.

Six in 10 U.S. adults polled said that whether a person is a man or a woman is determined by their sex at birth. That was up from 56% one year ago and 54% in 2017, the survey said.

Among Catholics in the U.S., 62% said a person’s gender cannot differ from sex at birth. That number was up from 52% a year earlier and 51% in 2017.

The survey found that 37% of U.S. Catholics believe society has gone too far in its acceptance of transgender individuals — up from 27% in 2017.

In contrast, a solid majority of atheists and agnostics responded that whether a person is a man or a woman can be different from their sex at birth.

Duddy-Burke said there’s a contradiction when Pope Francis calls on church members to accompany all people — a word the church uses for welcoming and helping — but he doesn’t change church teaching.

“It’s really hard to know how these things can coexist — welcoming and affirming people without characterizing us as greater sinners, or as incomplete human beings or flawed human beings, in denying us full range of access to the church sacraments,” Duddy-Burke said.

Duddy-Burke said she’s glad Archbishop Lucas plans to revise the policies.

“I appreciate the fact that he has heard the cries of the community, and I really hope that he enters into genuine and productive dialogue with people,” she said. “I always think that that’s a really important part of the process and left out too often.”