Over 30 artists this weekend are bringing illustrations to life and color to the sidewalks of Omaha's Farnam Street.

The fifth annual Chalk Art Festival in Midtown Crossing kicked off Saturday, with dozens of artists creating chalk illustrations as part of the competition.

Artists were at work throughout the day Saturday and will be again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

People wanting to watch the artists at work could stroll up and down Farnam Street to browse the different art pieces taking shape, which varied from sunset scenes to magical beings.

George Timmins of Bellevue has participated in the contest every year. He said he enjoys interacting with those who stop by to watch him work.

“It's really fulfilling just to spend a whole weekend working on a project,” he said. “People are usually really complimentary walking by, and so it's really fulfilling to have a lot of people paying attention to you while you’re doing something you love doing.”

This year, Timmins is creating an illustration of two alien figures with a connection between them to tie into this year’s theme of “What Unites Us.” Timmins said he enjoys using bright neon colors for his designs.

Down the street, graphic designer Brooke Winsor was translating a design she’d created digitally onto the sidewalk. The design depicted a picture that she took of a friend surrounded by the words “Take a picture to remember this by,” which are lyrics from one of her favorite songs.

This is her first year competing in the event. Winsor said she was enjoying the opportunity to be creative in a different way than she does at work.

“Normally I'm on my computer all the time,” she said. “But prior to that, like when I was in school and everything, I actually did a lot of chalk stuff. So it's kind of like coming back to it.”

At the end of the day Sunday, a panel of judges will select their pick to win the competition’s $1,000 award.

Those attending the event were also able to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award by making a donation in their favorite artist’s name to the Food Bank of the Heartland.

Attendees could also drop off donations of nonperishable food items at the event, which will be matched pound for pound by Omaha Steaks, the sponsor of this year’s event.

Partnering with Food Bank of the Heartland for this year’s event meant being able to give back to the community, said Mariah Kacer with Midtown Crossing.

“It’s such a good way to incorporate a meaningful cause to an event,” she said. “Really just making an impact not only in our midtown community, but the outside community as well.”

Kacer said she thinks the creativity of the local artists each year has led to the continued success of the event.

“Bringing in the local artists, that's what brightens up midtown,” she said. “Just bringing color to such a wonderful neighborhood.”