Omaha area avoids worst of region's latest winter storm

Thanks to warmer than expected weather, the metro area on Wednesday dodged the worst of a major winter storm that otherwise brought large parts of Nebraska to a halt.

Omaha on Wednesday afternoon dealt with a slushy mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain. With temperatures dropping, several inches of snow were possible by Thursday morning.

City plow crews expected to work through the night, clearing away slush and snow and laying down salt, said Austin Rowser, who oversees plowing for Omaha Public Works. The full fleet, 110 trucks, was out clearing roads. Another 150 to 200 private contractors were helping out, too, Rowser said.

Across much of Nebraska, heavy snow bogged down travel.

Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island westward, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Several other roads in western and northern Nebraska were considered impassable.

AccuWeather's Grady Gilman said 17.5 inches of snow had fallen by late afternoon in the Broken Bow and Callaway areas, more than 15 inches near North Platte, about a foot near Hershey and 4.5 inches at Columbus. With snow still falling, those totals were expected to climb, he said.

The primary reason Omaha didn't see significant snow Wednesday afternoon was warmth some 2,000 to 3,000 feet high in the atmosphere, Gilman said. Temperatures at that level were a degree or two higher than expected.

"In the sporting world, you hear all the time that it's a game of inches," he said. "In meteorology, it's game of a degree or two. If you are off by a little bit, these variations can have a significant impact. And that's what we saw in Omaha."

The timing of the warmth was a factor too, he said. The afternoon was when the heaviest snowfall rates were expected, and had it snowed, the Omaha metro could have seen intense rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour.

Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said a pocket of dry air also ate into the metro area's snowfall totals.

Still, the system was moisture-rich thanks to warm, moist air flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Lincoln surpassed its daily record for precipitation, according to the weather service. The previous record was .45 inches set in 1975 and, by late afternoon, .65 inches had fallen with more to come.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said troopers had responded to 15 crashes and 121 motorist assists from midnight to late afternoon on Wednesday. None appeared to involve serious injuries.

"For the most part, people have stayed off the roads," he said. "We just urge people to reduce speed during these conditions. While there may not be as much snow as predicted in the metro, the freezing rain has made roadways slick."

In areas where heavy snow was occurring, troopers reported low visibility.

Drivers can call *55 if they get stranded and should call 511 to get the latest on road conditions before heading out, Thomas said.

11:30 am CT Update: Heavy snow continues with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour that will quickly cover roads. Avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, slow down and use low beam headlights. #NEwx pic.twitter.com/SErFVYk0if — NWS North Platte (@NWSNorthPlatte) January 18, 2023

Photos: Midweek winter storm hits the Omaha area