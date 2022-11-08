Omaha-area businesses offer deals, discounts on Veterans Day

Friday is Veterans Day, which means many Omaha restaurants and other businesses are offering specials to the men and women who have served our country in the past, or are currently in the military.

Email freeman@owh.com if you know of a business not listed here that should be included.

J’s Smokehouse, 1712 Charleston Drive, Papillion, is giving veterans and active-duty personnel a free pulled pork sandwich or offering a brisket sandwich for half-price. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Friday. jsmokehouse.com

Kikker’s Bar & Grill, 1502 Ave. C in Council Bluffs, will have a free all-you-can eat breakfast buffet for veterans. Family, friends and guests can eat for $7. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, home fries, scrambled eggs and sausage. It will open at 7 a.m. — an hour early — on Friday. facebook.com/KikkersBarNGrill

Porky Butts BBQ, 15475 Ruggles St. Veterans, active-duty personnel, National Guard members and reservists will receive a free pulled pork sandwich with a side from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. porkybuttsbbq.com

Sickie’s Garage Burgers & Brews, 701 N. 102nd St. in Omaha and 1203 Cornhusker Road in Bellevue. Veterans and active-duty military personnel can have a free Garage Burger or 20% off any other single menu item on Friday. It also offers a 20% discount to members of the military and their families every day of the year. Proper ID required. The restaurants are open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday. sickiesburgers.com

Bonefish Grill, 120 Regency Parkway. With a show of ID, veterans, service members and first responders will get a free order of the restaurant’s popular Bang Bang Shrimp and a free soft-drink on Friday during regular hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. bonefishgrill.com

Flagship Restaurant Group is offering $10 off all purchases made by veterans and active-duty servicemen and servicewomen on Friday. Omaha restaurants in the group are Blue Sushi Sake Grill at 14450 Eagle Run Drive Suite 210, 16939 Wright Plaza and 416 S. 12th St.; Blatt Beer & Table, 610 N. 12th St., 2825 S. 170th Plaza and 10000 California St.; Plank, 1205 Howard St.; Roja, 17010 Wright Plaza; and Flagship Commons, 10000 California St. flagshiprestaurantgroup.org

Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Free admission for veterans on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans also can get a free hot-dog meal at the soda fountain that day. durhammuseum.org

Hy-Vee will offer a free, buffet-style breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members from 6 to 10 a.m. at all Omaha-Council Bluffs area Hy-Vee stores. In addition, free donuts and coffee will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members at all Omaha-Council Bluffs area Dollar Fresh Market locations. Veterans and active-duty military will also receive 15% off their grocery purchase on Veterans Day when they shop at Hy-Vee in-store, through Hy-Vee Aisles Online or at Dollar Fresh Market locations using promo code HOMEFRONT15.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St., will offer free gate admission to all active and retired military members, veterans and their immediate families on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The zoo grounds and buildings close at 5 p.m. with the exception of the Lied Jungle, which closes at 3 p.m.

For a complete list of chain restaurants and other national businesses offering free items or discounts, go to news.va.gov.