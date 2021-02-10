Omaha-area candy stores are seeing increase in Valentine's Day business

Tina Tweedy and her staff at the Chocolat Abeille have been filling orders for Valentine’s Day since the middle of January.
Preorders closed last Thursday, but they know they still will have plenty of customers heading to the Feb. 14 holiday.
“We make as much as we can and work as late as we can,” Tweedy said.
Feb. 13 is always the biggest day of the year for Chocolaterie Stam in Papillion, owner Suzi Bonnett said. According to candystore.com, 58 million pounds of chocolate are sold the week before Feb. 14.
Of the $27.4 billion that the National Retail Federation expects people to spend on the holiday, $2.4 billion will go toward candy.
Those numbers are no surprise to local candy sellers. They’re expecting a blockbuster holiday due to an unlikely source: the coronavirus pandemic.
“All my holidays since Easter have been up,” Bonnett said. “I am thinking it’s because people haven’t been able to go anywhere or travel much.”
Tweedy has had the same experience at her Old Market establishment.
Christmas, the biggest holiday of the year in the chocolate world, was even busier in 2020. They sold out of their preorders then, too.
“Everyone is wanting to give gifts and send a little bit of cheer and happiness,” she said. “A gift of chocolate helps bring joy and connects friends and family who may not have seen each other in awhile.”
It’s not all about giving this holiday, though. A candystore.com survey showed that 43% will be buying for themselves, too.
“People are treating themselves since the pandemic has happened,” said Alexis McCue of the Sugar Makery BitterSweet in Council Bluffs. “We actually see a pretty good mix. A lot is women telling men what to buy them. The majority is men buying for women. It’s really difficult what you buy people these days.”
Not that people need much tempting when it comes to candy, but this week is when stores bring out the big guns.
Chocolaterie Stam features its long-stemmed chocolate-dipped strawberries just a few times a year, including Valentine’s Day. Bonnett is dipping 1,500 to try to meet the demand.
Sugar Makery BitterSweet, which already is overflowing with 50 flavors of gourmet popcorn, a wall of flavored sodas and homemade fudge and ice cream, also will offer the long-stemmed chocolate-covered strawberries as well as handcrafted cherry cordials.
Store partner Katie Rea also has been toiling away on her hand-painted bonbons. They’re filled with milk chocolate, passion fruit and raspberry ganache as well as vanilla-bean caramel.
“I make them in Valentine colors and they are yummy and really sweet,” she said. “They look like little jewels or pieces of art. You get to splurge a little and feel special while you eat them.”
Owners are grateful that people’s desire for sweet things has helped them thrive during the pandemic. A big profit from the holiday would be the icing on the cake.
“I felt like if we were any other type of business we would probably be struggling,” said McCue, whose store has won first place “Best of Omaha sweet shop” the past two years. “Offering what we offer is almost like an escape from reality. People still want sweets and still want to indulge.”
Council Bluff's Sugar Makery BitterSweet makes candies for Valentine's Day
