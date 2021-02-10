Omaha-area candy stores are seeing increase in Valentine's Day business

Tina Tweedy and her staff at the Chocolat Abeille have been filling orders for Valentine’s Day since the middle of January.

Preorders closed last Thursday, but they know they still will have plenty of customers heading to the Feb. 14 holiday.

“We make as much as we can and work as late as we can,” Tweedy said.

Feb. 13 is always the biggest day of the year for Chocolaterie Stam in Papillion, owner Suzi Bonnett said. According to candystore.com, 58 million pounds of chocolate are sold the week before Feb. 14.

Of the $27.4 billion that the National Retail Federation expects people to spend on the holiday, $2.4 billion will go toward candy.

Those numbers are no surprise to local candy sellers. They’re expecting a blockbuster holiday due to an unlikely source: the coronavirus pandemic.

“All my holidays since Easter have been up,” Bonnett said. “I am thinking it’s because people haven’t been able to go anywhere or travel much.”

Tweedy has had the same experience at her Old Market establishment.

Christmas, the biggest holiday of the year in the chocolate world, was even busier in 2020. They sold out of their preorders then, too.