Omaha area could be in for a stormy weekend

Don't be overly worried about rain showers spoiling outdoor plans this weekend in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but don't forget to pack an umbrella either.

"There will be showers and storms coming in after midnight (Thursday), but expect them to be clearing out by noon (Friday)," said Scott Dergan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. "The way it comes out is there will be plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities this weekend."

The chances for severe weather are low, Dergan said, but "any kind of shower is going to have a rumble or two." He predicted the Omaha area could see up to about one-third of an inch of rain on Friday.

"Even Friday afternoon there could be a lingering instability (in the atmosphere) creating pop-up showers," he said.

The best chances for rain on Saturday will be farther south along the Nebraska-Kansas border, Dergan said. The Omaha area is more likely to receive rain showers on Sunday.

"We'll be on the northern fringe (for storms) on Saturday," he said. "Sunday morning looks good, but the chances for rain will be increasing in the afternoon."