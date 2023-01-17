Omaha area could get between 3 and 7 inches of snow as schools opt for remote learning

Snow could hit the Omaha area just in time for the evening commute on Wednesday.

A winter storm is expected to bring a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet followed by snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The precipitation mix is expected to begin around 9 a.m. or later Wednesday, said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley office.

The precipitation is then expected to transition to snow Wednesday afternoon or evening. The timing of that transition will determine how much snow the area will see, Fajman said.

"If it's an earlier transition, we will see those snowfall totals closer to 7 inches," he said.

The highest potential for snowfall will occur between about 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., Fajman said.

The Winter Storm Warning has been expanded. Here is the latest snowfall forecast.. The evening commute is expected to be hazardous. To get more specifics for your location, check out https://t.co/uJIGrU6uWh. pic.twitter.com/SPMaYp6zJp — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 17, 2023

The Omaha Public Schools and Millard Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that the districts will have a remote learning day Wednesday. Bellevue Public Schools, Council Bluffs Public Schools and the Westside, Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn, Ralston, Bennington and Douglas County West districts announced that their schools will be closed Wednesday. In addition, the Archdiocese of Omaha announced that all Omaha Catholic schools will be closed.

The weather service is predicting 6 to 9 inches of snow in Tekamah, 45 miles north of Omaha, and 9 to 12 inches in Norfolk, which is about 120 miles northwest of Omaha. Nebraska City, about 45 miles south of Omaha, is expected to get up to 4 inches of snow.

Portions of west central Nebraska, including North Platte, could see up to 17 inches of snow, according to the weather service.