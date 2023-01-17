Omaha area could get between 3 and 7 inches of snow

The amount of snow Omahans see on their lawns Wednesday into Thursday likely will depend on where they are in the city, the National Weather Service says.

"Right now, for Omaha in particular, your chances for heavy snow increase on the north side of town," said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. Snow amounts will vary from the northwest to the southeast parts of the city, he said.

"We're right on the dividing line," Barjenbruch said of the bands of snow expected in the coming storm front. "If the storm track shifts south even 20 miles, we'll see a lot more snow."

The weather service still expects the Omaha area to get between 3 and 7 inches of snow by the time the storm moves out Thursday morning. The forecast also calls for some periods of sleet, ice pellets and freezing rain, Barjenbruch said. The longer the precipitation falls in those forms, he said, the less snow the area will see.

"Even the areas that don't get a big pile of snow, you're still gonna have ice pellets, freezing rain," he said. "It's going to be a mess, especially if you're driving around."

A winter storm is taking aim at the region tomorrow, with the potential for heavy snow for NE Nebraska/W Iowa as well as a mix of snow and ice in SE Nebraska/SW Iowa. #NEwx #IAwx pic.twitter.com/c9FVrqM7ta — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 17, 2023

The precipitation should begin in the Omaha area by midmorning Wednesday, Barjenbruch said. Areas southeast of Omaha will see more freezing rain. Areas north of the city will see heavier snow. Barjenbruch said the weather service is predicting 6-10" of snow in Tekamah, which is 45 miles north of Omaha, and 7-12" in Norfolk, which is about 120 miles northwest of Omaha. Nebraska City, which is 45 miles south of Omaha, is expected to get an inch to 4 inches of snow.

In Omaha, the weather service is expecting about an inch of snow by noon Wednesday, 2 inches between noon and 6 p.m. and between 1½ and 2 inches between 6 p.m. and midnight, with maybe half an inch more between midnight and 5 a.m.

"Most of the state is going to get quite a bit of snow," Barjenbruch said, noting the band where 6-12" may fall stretches from Sidney in western Nebraska, across through North Platte, up to Norfolk and into Sioux City, Iowa.

