Omaha area could see four or more inches of snow Wednesday

Nasty commuting conditions could lie ahead Wednesday into Thursday in the Omaha metro area.

Heavy snow is in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. Omaha could receive 4 inches or more. There’s a slight chance of significantly higher amounts for the Omaha area.

Nearly all of Nebraska is under some kind of winter weather advisory, with the worst conditions forecast for the western part of the state.

Snow chances in the Omaha area are expected to begin in the predawn hours Wednesday, pick up late Wednesday morning and tail off Thursday morning. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark during the day Wednesday, there’s also a potential for rain turning to ice, the weather service said.

The Wednesday morning commute isn’t expected to be as messy as the evening commute, said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Commuting conditions will depend on the ability of snowplow crews to keep up, he said.

The snow is expected to be a wet, heavy one.

People who are traveling should monitor conditions. The forecast is still evolving, Miller said, and meteorologists will have a better idea as the storm draws closer.

“The axis of heaviest snow could shift, and snow amounts could change,” he said.

Snow is taking aim at the area Wednesday and Thursday, with impactful snow expected. If you are travelling or commuting, monitor the weather for updates and plan accordingly! This is our latest forecast but forecast amounts could change as we get closer to the event. pic.twitter.com/9mOpEHfevg — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 16, 2023

With overnight lows expected to be in the low 20s Wednesday night, whatever slush falls during day could freeze on driveways and sidewalks.

Lows for Thursday into Saturday are expected to be in the teens.

Some sunshine returns Thursday, with skies clearing into the weekend.

In western Nebraska, where heavier snow is forecast, travel is expected to be more difficult Tuesday night into Wednesday night.

Six to 10 inches are possible along portions of Interstate 80, from about Lexington westward. In some areas, totals could approach 12 inches, according to the weather service.