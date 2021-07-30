Omaha area could see rain Friday evening; Friday morning's official total was .45 of an inch

Parts of the Omaha area got drenched Friday morning, while other areas didn't see a drop of rain.

Officially, Omaha recorded .45 of an inch of rain at Eppley Airfield. Council Bluffs' official total was .19 of an inch. Richard Behrens, a Florence resident who keeps track of precipitation totals at his home, reported .23.

National Weather Service radar estimated that some parts of Douglas County received more than an inch of rain, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist.

Even though some spotty rain might occur Friday afternoon, he said, the best chance for rain is between 6 p.m. and midnight. Some of the storms that hit the area may be severe, he said, with hail, strong winds and, possibly, some localized flooding.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.