Omaha area could see up to 1 inch of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday

Storms rolling out of the Rocky Mountains and through Nebraska late Tuesday into Wednesday are expected to leave half an inch to an inch of rain in the Omaha area.

The chances for rain in Omaha pick up Tuesday evening, with the best chances coming around 1 a.m. Wednesday, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "The storms will affect a large part of the central portion of the country and move northeast from there."

The storms are expected to gather strength over the Rockies, with winds gusting up to 30 mph for much of Wednesday, Petersen said.

The Omaha area could see more than the half inch to inch of rain that's in the forecast, depending on how fast it moves through the area, Petersen said. "Then we could see it dry out by Wednesday evening."

High temperatures across eastern Nebraska on Wednesday are expected to range from the low to mid-60s around Columbus to around 70 in Omaha.

