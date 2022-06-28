Omaha-area eye specialists offering free safety glasses to help prevent fireworks injuries

Two Omaha-based health systems and their affiliates are partnering to offer free safety glasses to the public to raise awareness about eye safety in an effort to prevent fireworks-related eye injuries.

The partners — Children's Hospital & Medical Center, Nebraska Medicine, Truhlsen Eye Institute and the University of Nebraska Medical Center — are offering one pair of the glasses per person, while supplies last, at Omaha-area offices through July 4.

Dr. Rao Chundury, an eyelid and orbit surgeon at Nebraska Medicine's Truhlsen Eye Institute, said the team sees many eye injuries from fireworks each year, from mild to serious.

Last year, he said, "I also took care of several individuals who lost their eye completely because of fireworks. Really, these are preventable injuries."

This year, said Chundury, an assistant professor in UNMC's ophthalmology and visual sciences department, the partners have set a goal of zero eye injuries from fireworks.

"We hope everyone practices fireworks safely this year," he said.

Fireworks were involved in an estimated 15,600 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency rooms, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's 2020 Fireworks Annual Report. An estimate 15% of those injuries involved eyes.

Dr. Paul Rychwalski, Children's chief of ophthalmology, said fireworks and sparklers can burn at temperatures of up to 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Even brief contact with the delicate tissues of the eye can cause devastating burns.

In addition, high-velocity projectiles such as bottle rockets can cause massive injuries to the cornea, lens and retina, said Rychwalski, a pediatric ophthalmologist with the Truhlsen Eye Institute.

Chundury said anyone who suffers a fireworks-related eye injury should seek immediate medical attention. Trying to remove a foreign object from the eye or applying ointments to the eye could cause further injury.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.