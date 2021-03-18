Omaha area first-come, first-served vaccination clinic Sunday for essential workers

Metro area health departments are teaming up Sunday to host a first-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccination clinic for essential workers.
Essential workers are those in the state's Phase 1B, Tier 2 category, which includes first responders, educators and utilities, homeless shelter, corrections, funeral home, grocery, food processing, transportation, U.S. postal service and public transit staff.
People must register ahead of time.
The clinic is hosted by the Douglas County and Sarpy/Cass Health Departments.
The clinic is for the Pfizer vaccine. Those receiving their shot Sunday will be given an April 11 appointment for their second dose, according to the Douglas County Health Department.
The clinic will be held at the Embassy Suites La Vista Conference Center, 12520 Westport Parkway.
Registration must be completed no later than midnight Friday and can be made at https://gretnahealth.com/product/sarpy-douglas-county-essentialworker-vaccine-clinic-covid-19-vaccine/. Anyone lacking computer access can call the information line at (402) 444-3400.
Appointments are first come, first served, but you can select your appointment time when registering. That time will also be reserved for the second-dose clinic.
There is no cost to attend the clinic, but attendees will be asked for a copy of their insurance card if they have one.
The clinics are approved only for essential workers who have been identified by the Sarpy/Cass and Douglas County Health Departments. Anyone attending the clinic will need to bring a work ID.
Those with COVID-19 can still be vaccinated if they are 10 days past their positive test date or the first onset of symptoms, but must wait 14 days if they recently received any other vaccine.
A vaccination card will be provided at Sunday’s clinic and will need to be brought to the second clinic.
