Omaha area first-come, first-served vaccination clinic Sunday for essential workers

Metro area health departments are teaming up Sunday to host a first-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccination clinic for essential workers.

Essential workers are those in the state's Phase 1B, Tier 2 category, which includes first responders, educators and utilities, homeless shelter, corrections, funeral home, grocery, food processing, transportation, U.S. postal service and public transit staff.

People must register ahead of time.

The clinic is hosted by the Douglas County and Sarpy/Cass Health Departments.

The clinic is for the Pfizer vaccine. Those receiving their shot Sunday will be given an April 11 appointment for their second dose, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

The clinic will be held at the Embassy Suites La Vista Conference Center, 12520 Westport Parkway.

Registration must be completed no later than midnight Friday and can be made at https://gretnahealth.com/product/sarpy-douglas-county-essentialworker-vaccine-clinic-covid-19-vaccine/. Anyone lacking computer access can call the information line at (402) 444-3400.