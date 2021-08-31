Omaha area gets 1-3+ inches of rain from overnight storm

A line of thunderstorms dropping down into the Omaha area from the north produced large amounts of rain early Tuesday.
"Basically, a line of thunderstorms started in northeast Nebraska and have been tracking across the area this morning," said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.
Rain continued after 7 a.m. Tuesday, but as of that point, Eppley Airfield had recorded 2.48 inches of rain, the Millard Airport had 3.22, the Florence neighborhood of Omaha had 1.83 and the Dundee neighborhood had 1.34. Fremont reported 3.83, Valley reported 4.14, Blair reported 2.19, Lincoln reported .80 and Norfolk reported 1.36.
A second burst of storms will continue to move across eastern Nebraska and into southwest Iowa through the morning hours, with rain ending about noon, Gross said. Gradually clearing skies should produce high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s.
