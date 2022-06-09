Omaha-area golf clinic makes sport accessible for the visually impaired

Tim Green was once an avid golfer.

He played golf throughout high school, qualifying for the state tournament every year. The once-4-handicap golfer played one year at junior college and in several local tournaments.

“I was never a professional-type golfer, but really enjoyed the game,” Green said. “I guess the label would be a weekend player.”

But 22 years ago, that changed when, at just 46 years old, Green started to lose his vision. He was diagnosed with macular degeneration.

On Thursday, he golfed for one of the first times since his diagnosis in the annual Stanley M. Truhlsen Jr. Memorial Blind Golfer Clinic at Indian Creek Golf Club. Started in 2014 and coordinated through Outlook Enrichment, the event provides visually impaired adults and children the opportunity to drive, chip, putt and play a few holes alongside local professionals and adaptive sports specialists.

“It’s just really fun to get out here and be able to enhance my skills every year that I come and just get better," said Camille O’Neill, a 17-year-old participant who has been playing golf since she was 9. "I really enjoy playing the game.”

Working in pairs, the instructors guided participants on their golf swing, posture and shoulder and foot placement while providing tips and tricks along the way. On the practice putting green to measure distance, the pairs would walk to the hole and then back to where the putt was hit so those who are visually impaired had an idea of the distance.

The distances of the putts varied. Each golfer would hit several golf balls before increasing the distance and the location of the putt. Shiloh Erickson, another young participant, had missed several putts before sinking one. She smiled when he heard the sound of the ball rattling in the hole.

“You really like that noise, right?” Erickson’s instructor asked.

O’Neill finished off her 3-foot putts making a few in a row. Sports specialist Glen Wragge encouraged her, saying “amazing” and giving her a high-five.

At the driving range, one of the instructors asked the adults about what club they wanted to start, jokingly suggesting the 4-iron just like 8-time major champion Tom Watson would. For Green, he had one club in mind — the driver.

“I love to hit the long ball,” Green said. “I was always pretty consistent in driving.”

Though it didn’t feel like he picked up where he had left off, Green said it felt great to be back. He always has been a fan of the outdoors, whether it's walking or exercising. About nine months ago, he got involved with Outlook Enrichment, whose mission is to empower the lives of those visually impaired.

On the chipping range, Wragge, who paired up with O’Neill, asked, “Can you hear me?” as a way for her to sense where the pin location was.

Wragge, whose degree and 40-year career focuses on adapting and modifying sports for those with disabilities, said the objective of his field is to provide ways for people to partake in health and recreation activities that they may not believe they could. For teaching golf, it’s just trying to be a “good descriptor” about distances. He added, though, that it’s one of the more frustrating sports to play.

"What’s the best way for that golfer to figure out what the right distance is and then give them targets that they can visualize,” Wragge said. “I think a lot of it is just about describing and giving them a cue that makes sense for that person.”

O’Neill, who wants to pursue a career in sport analytics, said she always has enjoyed watching sports and wanted to experience playing them despite her visual impairment.

“I also want to show that people with visual impairments can play sports just like their sighted peers," said O’Neill, who will be attending Creighton University next fall to study business intelligence and analytics.

O’Neill, as well as the other players, all wore orange or teal shirts that read "Vision is greater than sight" on the back with the Braille translation underneath.

“Sight is actually what people can see, but vision is the imagination that people have in their head that they can do and what people think they can do,” O’Neill said. “What people are capable of doing is often greater than what people can physically see.”

Throughout his career, there have been a few times where Wragge begins an activity with a kid or adult and thinks it could be too hard for them.

But almost 100% of the time, he said, they prove him wrong. Simply, it’s modifications that make activities such as golf accessible.

“Having the imagination to try it and then figure out what works best for you, I think is vision (that) we all need to have a little bit,” Wragge said.

