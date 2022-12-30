Omaha-area gyms, fitness studios seeing 'COVID comeback'

Many gymgoers turned to at-home fitness in the early days and weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies such as Peloton, known for its stationary exercise bikes, thrived. Local bike shops saw a spike in demand. Some gyms loaned out weights and other equipment, including bikes and rowing machines.

But as things continue to shift back to normal, nearly three years into the pandemic, more gymgoers are returning to fitness studios. And Peloton and other home fitness equipment companies have reported dips in profits.

Renee Hardester had about a dozen in-person clients at her downtown Papillion studio in March 2020. Now, thanks to fitness classes she offers via Zoom or Facebook, Hardester has welcomed dozens of new clients.

Lotus House of Yoga also pivoted to add livestreamed classes and an on-demand class catalog. Those additions have helped to keep membership steady despite the closure of some brick-and-mortar locations.

Instructors at local YMCA branches dealt with a dip in visitors and memberships. But attendance is inching back toward pre-pandemic numbers.

Hardester, who owns Fit In The City, built her business by leading workouts at corporate locations. Those on-site classes came to an abrupt halt when the pandemic reached the Omaha area.

She had to rely instead on her brick-and-mortar studio. But it was still finding its footing.

“I just kind of sat on it,” Hardester said. “This is going to go away ...”

Hardester quickly realized that things weren’t snapping back to business as usual. She worried about keeping her studio open.

She had to let go of staffers — first part-time, then full-time employees.

“I had to keep this place afloat. We’re going to hang in here,” Hardester said. “I was scared. There were probably people out there who thought I would fail. But I’m a fighter.”

Hardester worked out a plan with her landlord that allowed her to keep paying rent. She implemented extra cleaning protocols and had clients practice social distancing in class so she could operate safely in person.

Then Hardester got creative, offering boot camp in person or streamed in a private Facebook group.

She also started a virtual “Get Lean” program. The program includes clients from Texas and North Carolina. Hardester has a designated Zoom area in the gym where she records and streams virtual classes.

At the start of the pandemic, Hardester had about a dozen clients who regularly attended class in person. Now, she has about 75 members.

Virtual members remain important to her business, Hardester said. She still works with them to demonstrate moves and correct form.

Some members take a combination of in-person and virtual sessions. Hardester said she has no hard feelings toward clients who stopped coming into the studio altogether.

“Any model is good as long as you’re doing it and as long as you’re consistent,” she said.

YMCA branches in the Omaha metro area closed in mid-March 2020 and didn’t start reopening until mid-May 2020, said Sha Bemba, vice president of membership and programs with the YMCA of Greater Omaha.

During that time, memberships could be put on hold until gymgoers felt comfortable coming back. The first couple of months of the pandemic saw more than 2,000 members putting their memberships on hold, Bemba said.

Today, attendance is increasing and nearing pre-pandemic numbers.

A membership promotion around Black Friday drew numbers higher than in pre-pandemic years, Bemba said. Group classes are gaining steam again and family programming is slowly coming back.

“A lot of these signs are very hopeful,” she said. “We’re definitely making a COVID comeback.”

During the early part of the pandemic, the YMCA offered “Y Without Walls,” a series of online workouts and other offerings for anyone in the community. That website drew more than 7,500 visits, Bemba said. And the YMCA’s social media posts were reaching more than 132,000 viewers.

YMCA officials also reached out to senior members while locations were closed. Four videos created for older adults garnered more than 800 views.

A virtual option that houses fitness videos is still available to members for free.

But check-ins on that website have dwindled as the pandemic continues, Bemba said. At the same time, branch locations are seeing more members in person.

At the start of the pandemic, Lotus House of Yoga had three brick-and-mortar locations in the Omaha metro area. Despite studios closing, membership numbers stayed level. And now, thanks to virtual and on-demand platforms, membership is starting to increase, said owner and founder Mary Clare Sweet.

The remaining Omaha studio, near 114th and Davenport Streets, closed temporarily for about six weeks because of state mandates, Sweet said. When it reopened, classes were capped at between four and six students.

Sweet and fellow instructors quickly assembled an IT team and started livestreaming classes. They became experts, she said, in managing equipment, filming livestreams and troubleshooting on the spot.

“There was no quitting,” Sweet said. “There was just finding something new. A new channel to communicate this love, this energy, this joy. At a time when people needed it most, we couldn’t throw in the towel.”

The virtual platform has stuck around, drawing about 1,000 members. They hail from the United States as well as a handful of other countries.

Another option is an on-demand library of classes that include yoga, cycling, strength and meditation. Classes range from 20 to 45 minutes.

Classes in studio have been full, too. Sessions have drawn the max of about 25 to 30 members.

Students with in-person memberships also have access to livestreamed classes. For an extra $14.99 a month, anyone can have access to the on-demand library.

“We really want to make it the Netflix of yoga,” she said.

Typically, people come into the studio twice a week. On other days, they delve into shorter livestream or on-demand classes at home.

Instructors try to give virtual members the same in-person experience. They chat together before classes and tailor shout-outs to members during classes.

Instructors want members to feel connected and present during sessions, Sweet said.

“It’s never like you’re going to log on and be a witness in the room,” she said. “You are taking the class. You are involved.”

One positive to come from the pandemic, Sweet said, is the ability to adapt to a shifting world.

“Those adaptations make our world more rich,” she said. “You not only have so many more opportunities and options, but options that fit you personally and your schedule personally.”

