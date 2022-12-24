Omaha area homeless shelters offer warmth, Christmas spirit during frigid holiday weekend

As subzero temperatures hit the Omaha area this weekend, homeless shelters are working to keep people warm and in the holiday spirit.

Recent days have seen wind chills near 40 degrees below zero, and the dangerous cold is expected to persist through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, frostbite can develop in just 10 to 15 minutes when wind chills reach into the negative 30s and 40s.

Teri Corcoran, the chief development officer at the Stephen Center, said that the shelter is at capacity — but they don't turn anyone away when it gets this cold.

"We're pretty much on overflow," Corcoran said. "But we have plenty of extra cots, and we don't necessarily turn anyone away unless they have needs that we can't meet. In that case, we'd do a warm handoff to the Siena Francis House or Open Door Mission."

The Stephen Center has also been providing hats, gloves, boots and blankets to anyone in need. While they have most of their needs met thanks to the generosity of donors around the Christmas season, Corcoran said they can always use more winter weather gear.

Though the primary focus is on making sure people are safe from the cold, employees and volunteers at area shelters are also trying to make sure that their residents get a little bit of Christmas cheer.

The Open Door Mission held a festive Christmas Eve brunch for guests and also hosted an adopt-a-guest event. According to a Facebook post, over 300 donors bought gifts for guests so that every person has a wrapped gift with their name on it on Christmas morning.

At the Stephen Center, a new tradition is taking shape for the second year. Instead of a traditional adopt-a-family program, volunteers and employees set up a "Merry Mart" with donated goodies so that parents can shop for gifts for their children. The children get to shop for their parents, too.

"It's so much fun to see the kids picking out presents for their parents," Corcoran said. "And the parents love it. It's a pretty rewarding time of year, even though people are in dire circumstances."

Aside from the shelters, there are multiple warming centers around Omaha where people can go during the daytime hours to get out of the cold. The locations are:

Siena Francis Services Center at 1702 Nicholas St. — open Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Youth Emergency Services at 2602 Harney St. — open now through the end of March from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Serves youths ages 12 to 24.

Salvation Army Kroc Center at 2825 Y St. — open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Salvation Army Citadel Corps at 3738 Cuming St. — open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salvation Army North Corps at 2424 Pratt St. — open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

