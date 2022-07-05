 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha-area hospitals treat dozens of patients for fireworks-related injuries

Hospitals in the Omaha metro area treated dozens of patients for fireworks-related injuries over the long holiday weekend. 

In all, 45 people sought treatment in local emergency rooms. Many of the injuries were burns and scrapes to the hands and chest. 

Methodist Health System treated a dozen patients at its four area emergency rooms. Doctors saw injuries that included scrapes, bruises and burns to arms, hands, fingers, legs and chest. 

The Nebraska Medical Center treated 15 patients for fireworks-related injuries and the Bellevue Medical Center treated three. 

Across CHI Health's six Omaha-area emergency departments, 15 patients were treated. Most were under 30 years old, a spokeswoman said. 

