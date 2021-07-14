Omaha-area nonprofits stabilizing, but some still reeling from COVID pandemic's financial hit

About 34% reported feeling more stable than they did at this time last year. Nearly 16% of nonprofits said they feel less stable.

Amplify Arts, a small nonprofit that assists artists through grants and other projects, didn’t take much of a hit during the pandemic, said Andy Saladino, executive director.

The organization shuffled around existing money and did smaller-scale fundraising, Saladino said. That allowed the group to double the monetary amount of grants issued in 2020.

Many artists lost their income with the cancellation of workshops and lessons, Saladino said.

“We saw a huge need from the artist community,” Saladino said. “We were trying to fill that gap as much as we could.”

While Food Bank for the Heartland hasn’t struggled financially, people the organization serves are still struggling. Rising gas and food prices, along with kids being home for the summer, may have offset some financial progress folks have made, Carlson said.

The organization had to shift to a mobile pantry program. Instead of families being able to choose their food, food is boxed up and loaded into their vehicles.