A winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Temperatures Thursday morning hovered around 8 degrees, with a wind chill of minus 11 degrees. Winds gusting up to 40 mph, combined with fresh snow from the past 24 hours, led to blowing snow and reduced visibility — especially in northeast Nebraska, the National Weather Service reported.

Winds should taper off during Thursday afternoon and evening, with some light snow possible late Thursday, the weather service said. Thursday's high of 17 degrees in Omaha will come midafternoon. Friday will see slightly warmer conditions, with a high around 25 and a low around 11.

The weekend will be noticeably warmer with high temperatures in the upper 40s, with the possibility of rain Sunday.

Thursday morning's bitter cold and icy conditions led to delays for some area schools and local offices.

Schools announcing two-hour delays Thursday include:

Alleluia Preschool and Kindergarten, Elkhorn

Bancroft-Rosalie Schools, Bancroft

Children's Square Preschool and Daycare, Council Bluffs

Columbus Lakeview Community Schools, Columbus

Council Bluffs Community Schools

Heartland Christian School, Council Bluffs

Iowa School for the Deaf, Council Bluffs

Lewis Central Schools, Council Bluffs

Pender Public Schools, Pender

St. Albert Catholic Schools, Council Bluffs

The Douglas County Treasurer's Office also announced that it will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The United Way's JAG National Career Conference that was to be held Thursday at the Scott Conference Center has been postponed.

Metro Transit began service on Thursday with 13 routes on snow route detours. The following routes started service on Snow Route Option A: Routes 3, 5, 8, 11, 14, 16, 24, 26, 30, 35, 36, 55, 98.

