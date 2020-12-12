Omaha area snowstorm moves east, leaving behind the crabby and the sunny

Many muttered Saturday as they cleared snow and ice from their cars.
But not everyone.
Erika Casson scraped her car free of snow Saturday afternoon in the Old Market and deemed it good.
Casson said she looked forward to the snow and was excited to see it less than two weeks from Christmas Day.
“I love the snow and try to get out and enjoy it,” said Casson, originally from Underwood, Iowa, and now an Omahan. “It definitely puts me in the Christmas spirit.”
A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service expired Saturday morning and the sun broke through.
The Omaha area might not see snow descend again for a while. Dirk Petersen, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley, Nebraska, said it’s hard to forecast far into the future this time of year, but he didn’t see a snowstorm on the horizon for at least several days.
Petersen expected it to be chilly and dry for the next few days. He said he is "not really expecting any blasting winds, for the most part.”
Omaha should hit a high in the low 30s Sunday, a high of about 30 degrees Monday and in the upper 20s Tuesday, Petersen said.
The weather service’s online forecasts showed a chance of snow Monday night and Tuesday in the Grand Island area, and a slight chance of snow Tuesday in the Norfolk area.
Lows throughout the region appear likely to be in the teens and low 20s, the weather service said.
To the east, Atlantic, Iowa, should have a sunny Sunday and a partly sunny Monday, with highs in the lower 30s and upper 20s. In Des Moines, a winter weather advisory expired Saturday with clouds expected to decrease Sunday, producing a clear evening.
