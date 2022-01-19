Omaha area to host international youth hockey tournament

A youth hockey tournament planned for this fall will bring players from around the world to an Omaha-area arena.

OneHockey World, an international host of premier youth hockey tournaments, announced Wednesday that the Omaha International Invitationals will be held at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena) in October and January.

Teams could come from Russia, the Czech Republic, Canada and other locations around the world, said Sebastien Fortier, founder and CEO of OneHockey World.

"We are thrilled to bring international hockey to Omaha," Fortier said. "The Omaha International Invitationals will introduce worldwide talent to sports lovers in the Omaha community.”

The 2010 and 2011 Elite AAA Divisions will compete Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, with the 2012 and 2013 Elite AAA teams competing Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2023, according to a OneHockey World press release.

Organizers anticipate that the invitational will draw 900 players and 10,000 spectators.