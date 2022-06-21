 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha area will likely dodge severe weather Tuesday night

  • Updated
Storms developing Tuesday night are expected to miss Omaha and may stay out of Nebraska altogether. 

While some rain hit west of Omaha around 4 p.m., the rest of the night should remain dry in the metro area, National Weather Service meteorologist Dirk Petersen said. 

Northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas have the highest storm potential Tuesday night, and storms will likely be strongest around 8 p.m., according to the weather service.

Parts of southwestern Iowa and southeastern Nebraska may see some activity, but Petersen said the storms may not even reach Falls City. While Omaha may hear some thunder, the College World Series should go on without delay, he said.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected in the area Wednesday.

