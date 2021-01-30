Omaha area won't have to deal with rain or snow for next few days

The Omaha area won’t contend with rain or snow at least through Tuesday, weather forecasters said.

Meteorologists said fog and wind could pose problems in parts of the region, including the Hastings area.

“Right now, we have it dry,” National Weather Service meteorologist Dirk Petersen said.

Tom Kines, a meteorologist at World-Herald consultant AccuWeather, said Sunday could be cloudy and somewhat windy but will otherwise be uneventful, with temperatures in the mid-30s in the metro area. Western Iowa could get a bit of precipitation over the next two days, he said.

Petersen said Monday and Tuesday will likely be partly cloudy in the metro area. The weather service expects the high to be near 32 on Monday, near 38 on Tuesday and a bit over 40 on Wednesday.

There will be a slight chance of rain Wednesday night, the weather service said.

The City of Omaha said its snow removal work had been completed by noon Saturday. That means that property owners must have their sidewalks cleared by noon Sunday.

The 11 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.