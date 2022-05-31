Omaha area's Big Brothers Big Sisters gets big donation from MacKenzie Scott

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands has received a multimillion donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott's $2.9 million donation is the largest one-time gift the group has ever received, said Nichole Turgeon, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands.

"This gift is one that was unsolicited, and so it is an incredible opportunity for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands and for the Omaha community," Turgeon said.

Scott, the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, made a commitment in 2020 to give back a majority of her wealth to community organizations.

In December of that year, she made a $10 million donation to the YMCA of Greater Omaha and a $15 million donation to Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

In March, Scott donated $11 million to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, which has 233 affiliate locations across the country, matches youths with an adult in the community to serve as a friend and mentor.

"It puts somebody else in their corner helping navigate the challenges of growing up, which has become increasingly challenging over the last two years," Turgeon said.

In addition to the Omaha-Council Bluffs chapter, Scott donated to 37 affiliates as well as the parent organization, totaling $122.6 million.

Turgeon said she learned of the donation about a month ago but wasn't able to share the news until now.

Officials are having conversations with the organization's board, employees, volunteers and families to determine how best to spend the money.

The gift is an opportunity for the organization "to really step back and look at what the youth and families we serve need the most and how we can be there for them," Turgeon said.

While the financial donation will help to increase the group's impact, Turgeon said they still need more volunteers in the community to step up to serve as mentors.

