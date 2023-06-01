Omahan Haley Weber couldn’t believe it when she looked over the watercolor she’d just painted in a class at Julia M. Illustrates.

Her depiction of the view behind the studio at 1711 Cuming St. far surpassed anything she’d hoped to accomplish.

“I thought it was a really fun way for me to get out of my comfort zone and be creative,” the urban planner said. “I was expecting very little of myself.”

She’s always been a fan of artist Julia McGuigan, so she signed up for the urban sketching workshop at McGuigan's new store. The class, she said, was the perfect introduction into sketching and watercolor.

“I think we all were pleasantly surprised,” she said of both her and her classmates' endeavors.

McGuigan, who has become known for her drawings of Omaha landmarks, enjoyed it just as much. Teaching was what she did for seven years before deciding to make her former side hustle her main gig.

It was a leap into the unknown.

“Are people going to want art tomorrow?” McGuigan asks herself sometimes. But she's plowing ahead.

“It is a hustle and grind but I love what I do,” she said. “I am reminded when I have a good show and am getting good feedback. The connection people have with the illustrations is what fuels me and keeps me going.”

McGuigan, known as Julia Mason before her marriage, opened the shop in December. She snagged a spot right next to her printer, Automatic Printing Company, so that makes one part of her life easier.

McGuigan’s selling prints, greeting cards and apparel with her illustrations in the small — but bright — store as well as providing space for other local makers to offer their work.

Loyal followers and her success at area art shows and farmers markets convinced her to make the move. She was also growing out of the Midtown home she shares with husband, Matthew, and their growing family. She’s stepmom to 12-year-old Lennon and had Shawn in April 2022.

Running a store keeps the 31-year-old on track. She’s in the shop five days a week, if not drawing then filling orders, ordering supplies, taking out the trash and tidying the displays.

She and other local artists offer classes of all kinds.

McGuigan is still learning herself. She just earned a master's degree in illustration from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

A store customer might interrupt a time or two, but McGuigan still has plenty of time for her own work. Last year, her illustrations of 12 Omaha churches proved popular. This year, she’s drawing 12 Omaha coffee shops for a calendar.

Her most popular work is illustrations of the Dundee neighborhood and Lauritzen Gardens.

“I don’t want people to keep seeing the same things from me,” she said.

While life can seem overwhelming at times, McGuigan knows it can be done. Her mother, Vicki Mason, is one of her mentors. She’s done quilting, stained glass and mosaics. Now, she welds garden art.

McGuigan remembers crafting with her in the basement and going to shows.

“That was a big influence,” she said. “Of course I loved art in high school (at Papillion-La Vista North). That’s where I found my place. In college, I started illustrating during my travels. I discovered drawing from observation was something I liked.”

McGuigan said it might seem crazy to open a shop right after having a baby, but so far she's pulling it off.

“I feel like I’m on the right path right now,” she said.