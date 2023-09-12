Omaha attorney Michael "Mike" Kelley found success seemingly in any venture he turned his hand to from practicing law to working as a lobbyist, county commissioner or tavern owner.

"He was a diverse person," a son, Sean Kelley of Omaha, said Tuesday. "The skill that made him so successful in any of those endeavors was always treating other people with respect and never being judgmental."

Kelley, 76, died Friday of heart failure while in hospice care. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Church, 654 S. 86th St.

Born in Omaha to Thomas and Maxene Kelley, he graduated from Creighton Prep, Creighton University and the Creighton law school. Kelley, an avid sports fan, was a member of the Creighton golf team and devoted follower of his alma mater's sports teams.

Following graduation from law school in 1972, Kelley joined his father's practice. He married Kathleen Doherty of Minneapolis and they raised three sons, Tom, James and Sean.

"Dad was our biggest cheerleader," Sean said. "He coached us all in our sports and he especially loved the (Grover) Little League. When he wasn't coaching, he and the other dads would gather their lawn chairs and coolers (atop the) clubhouse to watch us next to a sign on the building that said, 'Kelley's Corner.'"

A fervent Chicago Cubs fan, Kelley took many trips to Wrigley Field including a memorable visit in 2018 that involved the entire family including grandchildren. The family also took a trip to Ireland in the early 2000s.

"He was a one-of-a-kind old school guy who loved everyone," Sean said. "Even if he sometimes had trouble (displaying) affection, we knew how much he loved us."

Professionally, Kelley's practice was centered on government relations and lobbying, primarily in the Nebraska Legislature. He also served as a Douglas County Board commissioner from 1981 to 1989, and worked with other government boards, most notably the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

The food and beverage industry was another interest where Kelley found success. He and his father founded the original Clancy's Pub in 1977 at 72nd and Pacific Streets. He was also was the owner of Zesto on 13th Street next to Rosenblatt Stadium before eventually opening a Zesto and Blatt Beer and Table at 12th and Mike Fahey Streets next to Charles Schwab Field.

Eldest son, Tom, said his father's wide variety of interests probably flowed from his own dad. Mike Kelley said as much in a 2017 column that ran in The World-Herald on Father's Day.

"I think much of his ability to multi-task stemmed from his own dad," Tom Kelley said. "Dad was a master of a variety of disciplines."

Kelley's lifelong love of golf was passed along to his sons. Sean and Tom both recalled a 2008 trip with the dad and brother, James, to the Sand Hills Golf Club near Mullen, Nebraska.

"I think often of playing there with him," Tom said. "We had a great time and I got to watch dad birdie the (367-yard, par 4) No. 8 hole on back-to-back days."

Kelley is survived by his wife, three sons and seven grandchildren: Kate, Tommy, Jack, Elon Grace, Reilly, Fitz and Madailein May.