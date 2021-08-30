Omaha attorney James Martin Davis dies at 75

“It would hit him in the evening; it was such a sad time in his life,” Eustice said.

The only answer, Davis said, was to keep moving.

And so he did. Davis put on a cheeky smile as he bounded through the courthouse.

Those who knew him gave him a ribbing about his sometimes audacious claims. Unprompted, he used to cite his purported jury trial record. “I was 12-2 until that last one,” he would say, out of the blue.

One of his favorite quotes during trials was to remind jurors of how little weight to give to certain witnesses’ accounts, especially those who worked against his case. “Words are empty vessels,” he would say.

Davis could fill a sea with vessels, most of which had gems in them. He would call up friends with a juicy tidbit or a wrong that needed to be righted. Most recently, Davis was hard at work on behalf of several Omaha women who claimed they had been marred by an unqualified plastic surgeon.

“Hello amigo — Jim Davis,” he would call into the phone. “You’re gonna wanna hear this.”