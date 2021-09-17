Omaha autism activist remembered as 'a strong voice for the voiceless'

One of the last photos ever taken of Janine Brooks was posted to her Facebook page hours before her death. She can be seen beaming with happiness, holding Dixie, her prize-winning serama chicken.
In the post, Brooks wrote, "OMG! OMG! Dixie took Best of Class 'Silkied' Female ... She has come such a long way. So proud of my Dixie!"
It's a photo taken in a moment that encapsulates Janine's love for animals and the great empathy she had for all living things, said her sister, Jeanette Herron.
"Dixie had survived a fire and a stroke," Herron said. "Janine and a friend had taught this chicken how to walk again."
The 55-year-old mother of one was killed in a car crash in Missouri early Sunday while on her way home from the show. Dixie and two other serama chickens also died.
As news of Brooks' death spread, an outpouring of support came from the many communities and causes that she was a part of.
There were neighbors Brooks had bought groceries for who stopped by her house to share their condolences with Brooks' sisters and her daughter, Allye.
There were messages from colleagues at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she graduated with a master's degree in English in 2018. She worked as a staff assistant in the chemistry department for 13 years.
Ellie Miller worked with Brooks almost every day at UNO.
"She loved the students, everything she did was in service of helping them," Miller wrote to Herron. "She did a lot for chemistry and will be missed."
And there was an announcement of Brooks' death shared on Facebook by the Autism Society of Nebraska, where Brooks served as a board member.
"She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her passionate advocacy for those on the autism spectrum, and her desire to affect change to better our community and world," the Autism Society wrote. "Janine was a strong voice for the voiceless and we deeply mourn the loss."
Brooks was diagnosed with autism as an adult. For years after the diagnosis, she advocated for autism awareness and rights.
"She was doing things constantly for everyone and anyone," Herron said. "Just meeting all the people she has touched is just beyond anything I think any mere human can do."
She wasn't a mere human, Allye said: "My mom was superwoman."
A celebration of life is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home. Brooks' family asks that memorial donations be sent to the Autism Center of Nebraska.
