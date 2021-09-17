Omaha autism activist remembered as 'a strong voice for the voiceless'

One of the last photos ever taken of Janine Brooks was posted to her Facebook page hours before her death. She can be seen beaming with happiness, holding Dixie, her prize-winning serama chicken.

In the post, Brooks wrote, "OMG! OMG! Dixie took Best of Class 'Silkied' Female ... She has come such a long way. So proud of my Dixie!"

It's a photo taken in a moment that encapsulates Janine's love for animals and the great empathy she had for all living things, said her sister, Jeanette Herron.

"Dixie had survived a fire and a stroke," Herron said. "Janine and a friend had taught this chicken how to walk again."

The 55-year-old mother of one was killed in a car crash in Missouri early Sunday while on her way home from the show. Dixie and two other serama chickens also died.

As news of Brooks' death spread, an outpouring of support came from the many communities and causes that she was a part of.

There were neighbors Brooks had bought groceries for who stopped by her house to share their condolences with Brooks' sisters and her daughter, Allye.