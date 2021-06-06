Omaha back on the national sports map with three big events in one month

A roadmap for Omaha’s blockbuster sports summer hangs from Paula Siegel’s kitchen fridge.
In the neat penmanship of a retired grade school teacher, Siegel recently detailed her plans and volunteer responsibilities on the family calendar. Why?
“So my husband knows where I am,” said Siegel, a Gretna resident. “He’s like, you’ve got to put that all down somewhere because I’ll come home and go, ‘OK, where is she today?’”
Based on the day, it might be the Olympic Swim Trials or College World Series or Senior U.S. Open, three national events that represent a monthlong community pep rally. Siegel calls it the “perfect storm” of sports enthusiasm.
“Aren’t we thankful,” Siegel said. “After COVID winter, are you kidding? I signed up for everything. Anything that would get me out and about.”
The lineup:
June 4-7: The first wave of Swim Trials, already underway.
June 13-20: The second wave featuring the sport’s biggest names. Eight straight nights broadcast in primetime on NBC.
June 19-30: The College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park, presented daily by ESPN networks.
July 8-11: The Senior U.S. Open at Omaha Country Club, shown by NBC’s networks.
Together, it’s roughly 28 days of events, 100 hours of national TV coverage, 500,000 tickets sold, $175 million of economic impact and countless opportunities for Omahans to experience the buzz of the city.
“It’s a morale booster,” said Josh Todd, president of the Omaha Sports Commission.
In a normal year, organizers might grumble about the logistical challenges of overlapping Swim Trials and CWS. But the pandemic gave everyone a dose of perspective, Todd said. Embrace the chaos.
Todd considers Omaha one of America’s amateur sports capitals. Strong enough to build an infrastructure of venues and volunteers, but cohesive enough that residents feel a responsibility to support major competitions. Omaha keeps landing them.
“We’re the world’s biggest small town,” Todd said. “We have everything a big city can offer, but at the end of the day, we’re a friendly, open, welcoming community that does big events really well.”
Tommy Roy can vouch for that. The 40-year NBC Sports producer knows Omaha from the 2008, ’12 and ’16 Swim Trials and the 2013 Senior Open. Roy raves about the convenience of downtown and the “off the charts” energy in the arena.
“The building is state of the art and is absolutely perfect for us,” Roy said. “Then, on the other side of town, you have this hidden gem from the world of golf, Omaha Country Club, which is in my top five. This is what you look for if you’re a TV producer working on big-time events.”
NBC is bringing 95 employees to town for the Trials and another 150 for the Senior Open.
Omaha’s hotels and restaurants will reap the rewards. Besides the millions of dollars in economic impact from the big three events, there’s a marketing value of hearing the city’s name in worldwide media, even after swimmers reach the Tokyo Olympics.
“Just like college baseball’s ‘Road to Omaha,’ we are synonymous with swimming,” Todd said.
Siegel, who taught for 38 years in the Bellevue Public Schools, has been looking forward to the action for months. She spiced up her usual summer routine — golf leagues and water aerobics — with volunteer duties at the Swim Trials and Senior U.S. Open. She’ll also attend “a couple ballgames” at the CWS.
Swimming is the highlight. She worked the three previous Trials. Last week’s volunteer orientation felt like a “reunion,” she said.
During the first wave of races, she will register athletes, a process complicated by COVID-19 tests. During the second wave, she’ll stock the athletes’ lounge with goodies like chocolate milk — “Oh my God, that’s a huge recovery thing” — and encourage swimmers after disappointing races.
“Give them some ‘Atta Boys’ if they come with tears,” Siegel said.
For the competitors, the big events come with extremely high stakes: national championships and Olympic berths. For Omahans, they won’t generate the same local fanaticism as Husker football or Creighton basketball. That’s part of the charm. No matter who wins, Omaha will celebrate.
The good vibes should continue in August with the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek and the return of fall college sports at full capacity.
The city lost too many signature events in 2020, including some (like the men’s NCAA basketball tournament) that didn’t come back this year. The rebound began in April with the NCAA volleyball tournament and ramps up this month when crowds finally fill downtown streets.
“To think that they’re going to have the full house at the College World Series,” Siegel said, “that’s just terrific.”
She will be in the middle of it, appreciating the smiles she didn’t get to see through COVID-19 winter and savoring the tension of heated competition. Siegel’s calendar is full, but her mood is light.
“My jobs are easy,” she said. “I just have to show up on time.”
