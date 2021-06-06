Omaha back on the national sports map with three big events in one month

Together, it’s roughly 28 days of events, 100 hours of national TV coverage, 500,000 tickets sold, $175 million of economic impact and countless opportunities for Omahans to experience the buzz of the city.

“It’s a morale booster,” said Josh Todd, president of the Omaha Sports Commission.

In a normal year, organizers might grumble about the logistical challenges of overlapping Swim Trials and CWS. But the pandemic gave everyone a dose of perspective, Todd said. Embrace the chaos.

Todd considers Omaha one of America’s amateur sports capitals. Strong enough to build an infrastructure of venues and volunteers, but cohesive enough that residents feel a responsibility to support major competitions. Omaha keeps landing them.

“We’re the world’s biggest small town,” Todd said. “We have everything a big city can offer, but at the end of the day, we’re a friendly, open, welcoming community that does big events really well.”

Tommy Roy can vouch for that. The 40-year NBC Sports producer knows Omaha from the 2008, ’12 and ’16 Swim Trials and the 2013 Senior Open. Roy raves about the convenience of downtown and the “off the charts” energy in the arena.