Omaha-based Baxter Auto sells 4 dealerships to Edwards Auto Group

Baxter Auto, which has dealerships in Omaha, Lincoln, Kansas City and Colorado Springs, announced this week that its four Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram (Stellantis) dealerships will be under new ownership.

The buying group is led by Edwards Auto Group, which will retain the Stellantis stores at 180th Street and West Dodge Road and in Bellevue. Edwards subsequently has sold the Papillion store to H&H and the Lincoln store to Sid Dillon.

Mickey Anderson, president and chief executive officer at Baxter Auto Group, said in a prepared statement that the Baxter team determined that the transaction is "consistent with our long-term plan for geographic diversity.”

“While we are sad to separate with our colleagues at our Stellantis stores," Anderson said, "we are pleased to know that they will be a part of a well-established local organization that is very familiar with the Stellantis brands.”

The move follows Baxter’s March acquisition of Toyota of Colorado Springs. Additionally, Baxter opened Baxter Subaru La Vista in July 2021, Subaru of Olathe (Kan.) in 2020 and built two new dealership buildings and a new corporate headquarters, all in Omaha, in 2020.