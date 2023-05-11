Plans for a vacant site in downtown Omaha would bring a grocery store, retailers, office space and mixed-rate housing to the city's urban core.

Proposals for the site of Omaha's former Civic Auditorium have for years come and gone, but a plan announced Thursday by the firm White Lotus Group brings developers one step closer to breaking ground.

The real estate development group envisions a multi-use urban block called Civic Square, with site preparation expected to begin early next year.

The nine-acre area is bordered by 17th and 19th Streets to the east and west, and Chicago Street and Capitol Avenue to the north and south.

Civic Square would be bisected by the reintroduction of 18th Street between Chicago and Capitol, and the partial reintroduction of Davenport Street between 17th and 18th Streets. Those changes would increase parking opportunities and accessibility into the interior of the development, according to the press release from White Lotus Group.

The project aims to offer downtown residents a "destination they can walk to or park at easily, a place to buy groceries, work out, shop, dine and convene with friends,” said Arun Agarwal, CEO of White Lotus Group.

“The design plans for Civic Square will not only fundamentally change the downtown living environment, but the whole Omaha city skyline," Agarwal said.

Built in 1954, the Civic Auditorium for generations was the scene of political rallies, graduation ceremonies, concerts and sporting events. But it outgrew its useful life and was demolished in 2016 and 2017 at a cost of $3.1 million.

An agreement between the city and White Lotus, which purchased the site for about $1.5 million in 2022, gave a June 30, 2023, deadline for the developer to obtain building permits for at least 50% of the square footage of the proposed project, and to submit design plans for the site. If it failed to do so, the agreement says the city will recoup the land at the same price it sold for.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said White Lotus Group has the experience needed to create a new neighborhood.

“Civic Square brings life back to one of downtown Omaha’s most prominent blocks and is part of the great momentum in our urban core,” Stothert said. “A healthy, successful urban core benefits the entire city.”

White Lotus Group is seeking the public’s input on the Civic Square development. Thoughts and ideas can be submitted online at CivicSquareOmaha.com.

